Environment

High Wind Warning For WRMJ Listening Area Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

 3 days ago

WRMJ spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist David Cousins Wednesday morning. Official Statement From National Weather Service Quad Cities:. HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM...

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-18 03:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-18 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon PST today. For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-18 11:57:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-18 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-18 14:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting up to 80 mph and blowing snow. * WHERE...Livingston Area and Beartooth Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds and blowing snow will make travel very difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow could cause blizzard-like conditions. Prepare for visibility as low as one-quarter mile and slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If you are driving a high profile vehicle with a light load, consider alternative routes or delaying travel in this area. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings
PARK COUNTY, MT

