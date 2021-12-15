High Wind Warning For WRMJ Listening Area Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

Effective: 2021-12-18 03:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-18 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon PST today. For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO