Often, large systems keep grinding on in illogical and futile ways because no one understands how much their day-to-day actions hurt average people. An investigation by Sun-Times reporter Frank Main and Better Government Association reporters Casey Toner and Jared Rutecki lifted the veil on one such system: the long-running practice of arresting people for small amounts of illegal drugs, only to quickly release them without any criminal charges.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO