Tribe lights Christmas tree

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A scuba diving Santa Claus was spotted Monday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary enjoying some relaxation with an elfish helper before the upcoming holidays.
Propelled by an undersea scooter, the jolly St. Nick delivered a bit of cheer Monday to the marine inhabitants in the sanctuary off Key Largo.
Spencer Slate, owner of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, dons his Kris Kringle garb annually to offer underwater holiday photo opportunities and help promote awareness of an annual fundraiser for a local children’s charity, Kids in Special Situations.
Christmas Day, Slate’s dive shop plans a special morning coral reef...
