Tucker bridges open

ALPENA, Mich. — We have some additional details on the projected opening of the Bagley Street bridge. As we reported yesterday, the bridge will tentatively reopen this weekend. However, Ryan Brege of the Road Commission emphasized that the bridge is still part of a construction zone and drivers should...
A new bridge on South Lakeshore Road at Slide Ridge opened up to one lane today, and will stay that way at least into next week. That’s when a railing and guardrail are scheduled to be installed, which should allow the bridge open to two lanes for good. Traffic...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After months of construction, the 8th Street bridge is back open to drivers and pedestrians in Huntington’s Ritter Park, city officials say. Work began on the historic bridge in June, with crews demolishing and replacing it. The 8th Street bridge replacement was phase one...
While preparing to write this piece, I brought a friend, two breakfast sandwiches from Black Sheep Bagels, and a couple of blankets to the Weeks Bridge on a November afternoon. Our only goal was to watch. For my first two years at Harvard, the John W. Weeks Memorial Bridge, which...
HANNIBAL – Motorists traveling in Scotland County on Missouri Route 15 are enjoying a shorter commute with the completion of the new bridge over the South Wyaconda River, just south of Route BB, which opened to traffic today, December 1. This bridge replacement project is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Monday morning, all northbound lanes on the Cottonwood Creek Bridge were open. Traffic moved smoothly on Monday. Caltrans reopened one lane after the department closed it down for emergency bridge repairs. “The repair and replacement of the northbound number one, was complete on Friday,” said Chris...
A new pedestrian bridge at the Acadiana Park Nature Station gives visitors access to more hiking trails. The bridge connects trails on the south side of the Francois Coulee to trails on the north side. These trails were previously only accessible at the trailhead on Shadow Bluff Drive.
Comments / 0