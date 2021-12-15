ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Solid Ground

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding a real purpose for your life is why God’s Spirit is needed. What is your purpose in life? If it’s...

www.bctribune.com

WSAV News 3

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — The holiday season is shining brightly during the pandemic as businesses pour money into extravagant light shows to spread cheer. From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever, with sparkly spectacles that the comedic character Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas […]
FOX 2

‘Elf on the Shelf’ causing mayhem at Wildwood home

ST. LOUIS – A local mom is putting other parents to shame due to the amazing antics of the family’s Elf on the Shelf. Some of her recent Facebook posts have garnered thousands of likes on social media. On Wednesday, the Carney family’s three elves cut off 14 inches of Mindy Carney’s hair overnight. Her […]
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
kmvt

Solider Mountain to open magic carpet

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain announced Wednesday it will open its magic carpet this weekend. The magic carpet will be opened from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The resort will only operate the magic carpet due to its snow-making capabilities. During the...
Rolling Stone

Rising NYC Covid Cases Reignite Caution, Concern in Live Entertainment World

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.  On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
bctribune.com

MEMBERS OF THE HARRIE P. Woodson Memorial Library Woodchuck Club attended the ribbon cutting of the library’s newest Little Free Library. It is one of 12 Little Free Libraries within the city, in partnership with local organizations and businesses.
SPY

BREAKING: Save Up to 50% on Greenworks Snow Blowers Now!

If you want future you to give present you a congratulatory pat on the back for a job well done, keep reading, folks. Right now, Greenworks Snow Throwers are up to 50% off on Amazon. But, you’re going to have to be quick: you only have until the rest of today. Buy: Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower $179.00 (orig. $199.00) 10% OFF Buy: Greenworks Pro 80V 20 inch Snow Thrower $410.30 (orig. $449.00) 9% OFF We’ve all been there. The weather channel calls for a few flurries and all of a sudden, every single highway in the tristate area is shut down,...
Orange Leader

FAITH: Building a solid family foundation

A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children. In order to leave something, he has to build something. As it pertains to the family, something will be built, and something will be left. The paramount question is what?. For today’s male and man, we are what we...
Amarillo Globe-News

Help those in need keep warm with Suddenlink's coat drive

Suddenlink is working to give back to those in need with its ongoing coat drive.  The coat drive began Nov. 22, and donations are being accepted at the company's Harrison Street location. The last day to donate will be Dec. 31.   “This year we are proud to partner with the Salvation Army to leverage our local Suddenlink...
KICK AM 1530

Largest Natural Waterfall in Missouri Just a Short Drive Away

If you are looking for your next backdrop for family photos take a short drive to the Grand Falls Waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the perfect family photo backdrop. But, if you're looking for a one-of-0a-kind backdrop I have found the perfect location. Great Falls Waterfall is located on Shoal Creek in Joplin, Missouri the 12 foot drop down and 163-feet long will give you the perfect photo opportunity.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Alo Yoga Expands Retail Footprint, Plans to Enter Music Business

Click here to read the full article. Alo Yoga is stretching in new directions.  The Los Angeles-based yoga lifestyle brand — which sells men’s and women’s activewear, outerwear, apparel, accessories and beauty products under the “air, land and ocean” ethos — continues to grow its retail footprint, plan more Alo House pop-ups, and is now on the verge of entering the music business. More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021Paris' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas Windows “It’s really bringing that street [wear fashion] to fitness, that street to the...
FITNESS

