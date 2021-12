Is Loyola missing something? I think it is. The school is missing that cheerful happy-go-lucky attitude that so many campuses are built on...that friendly intimate atmosphere that unites individuals into a Student Body...that verve that gives a fellow a little more incentive to study, to cooperate in social functions and to back his organizations. We're missing the head on the mug of beer—it just doesn't taste right. It's flat.

