Accidents

Danish Barge Involved in Collision Starts to Sink

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) – A Danish ship involved in a collision off the Swedish coast that left one crew member dead and another missing has started to take on water and may soon sink, the Swedish Coast guard said on Wednesday. At least one person, a Danish...

