Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. From a $69 million piece of artwork to a $379,000 song created using the genetic sequence of COVID-19, NFTs are the Internet’s latest obsession. And they have the potential to make real money, too— the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase said last month that the NFT market could quickly surpass the company’s cryptocurrency trading business. So how can someone get in on the action? Here’s what you should know.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO