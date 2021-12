You know what Garth Brooks says about that damned ol’ rodeo; it’s the broncs and the blood, no? Well, professional bull rider JB Mauney saw a little of that iconic line on Tuesday night when his ride at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas rewarded him with facial lacerations and a complete KO at the hooves of the bull, Johnny Thunder.

