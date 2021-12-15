ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional Auction Lots Unveiled for 22nd Annual Naples Winter Wine Festival

By LifeInNaples
 4 days ago

Additional Wine, Culinary and Travel Live Auction Lots Unveiled for. 22nd Annual Naples Winter Wine Festival on January 28-30, 2022. The collection of amazing, one-of-a-kind experiences grows with a wine and outdoor nature excursion in South America; a brand new2022 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner paired with a journey to the English...

wzid.com

17th annual Winter Wine Spectacular

Join us at one of our favorite events- The New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlets 18th Annual Winter Wine Spectacular benefitting Easter Seals. It’s coming up on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Manchester!. Tickets are on sale now!. The Grand Tasting room is...
MANCHESTER, NH
Washington Post

Dessert wines offer a sweet, luxurious end to festive meals

The holidays are a time for feasts and sweets. That includes dessert wines, which I confess to thinking of primarily around this time of year. Even more than sparkling wines, stickies are for special occasions. They come at the end of a meal, so we have to persuade ourselves, “Oh, why not?” Not opening a dessert wine is virtuous, a sign of restraint. And yet, a good one can be a wonderful coda to a meal.
DRINKS
osidenews.com

Promises2Kids Holiday Wine Auction

San Diego CA— Promises2Kids, a local nonprofit celebrating its 40th anniversary of creating a brighter future for foster children®, is holding its 2nd Annual Holiday Wine Auction on December 12, 2021 from 3 to 4 p.m. The virtual event with a sommelier will allow attendees to bid on bottles of wine from the comfort of their home. There will be opportunities to bid on wines, from the affordable to rare collectibles. Proceeds from the event will benefit the 3,000 current and former foster youth in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cbs19news

Many attend third annual Crozet Winter Brews Festival

CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third annual Crozet Winter Brews Festival happened over the weekend. People could come out and enjoy dark brews and ciders all from Virginia. There were 17 different breweries and cideries with over 35 different craft brews. There was live music from Lord Nelson and Matthew O’Donnell. The proceeds from this event will benefit Crozet Parks and Recreation.
CROZET, VA
Aspen Times

WineInk: Winter Wines

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” Nat King Cole sings each year when the seasons change, and we are on the cusp of Christmas. While we have been a bit slow in our transition to winter this year here in Aspen, the temps have been cool nonetheless and it got me to thinking a bit about the wines we choose to drink in the shortened days of winter.
ASPEN, CO
focusnewspaper.com

Chase The Winter Blues With The Winter Wine & Beer Passport

Surry County, NC – Chase the blues this winter with an assortment of reds, whites and ambers. The 2021-22 Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport serves up tastings at 14 wineries, three breweries and one distillery in North Carolina wine country. The passport expands to 18 locations this winter to include four wineries that recently opened along the Surry County Wine Trail.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Palestine Herald-Press

Whiskey & Wine: Palestine Main Street adds whiskey tasting to its eighth annual Wine Swirl

This year Palestine Main Street is adding whiskey to its mix of holiday merriment with its Whiskey & Wine Swirl set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Enjoy an evening of Texas whiskey and wine while you sip, shop and walk your way through historic downtown Palestine. Discover new favorites from Texas vineyards and distilleries paired with local culinary delights.
PALESTINE, TX
Florence News Journal

Wine & Food Festival eyes spring return

The Florence Wine & Food Festival, a weekend of events that benefits Help 4 Kids Florence, will return March 31 to April 2 after a two-year hiatus. The event, held in Downtown Florence, will feature an expanded program that will highlight award-winning cookbook authors, Ted and Matt Lee, a.k.a The Lee Bros., and two new events – a wine class and a Farmer’s Market Brunch at the Central City Market.
FLORENCE, SC
parentmap.com

25th Annual Model Train Festival

Remember how it feels to see their eyes light up? Take your family and friends on a magical journey through the detailed world of model trains at the Washington State History Museum! Railroad clubs from around Puget Sound share their incredible layouts and every floor of the museum comes alive with trains. Train operators will be on hand for questions, the museum’s mascot Seymour History will make appearances, and we’ll have a seasonal photo backdrop for holiday selfies.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Great wines for the festive feast

David Newton Johnson Southend Chardonnay, Upper Hemel-en-Aaarde Valley, South Africa 2020 (£15.99, laithwaites.co.uk) Christmas Dinner is effectively a buffet, so many and so varied are the competing elements on the plate. That makes the kind of precise wine matching that fusspots like me go in for somewhat redundant: a wine you might pick for the way it dovetails with turkey and a rich gravy is unlikely to be the same one you’d pick for bread sauce or sprouts (although, come to think of it, and much as I love them, I can’t think of a wine that would go really well with the maximum brassic bitterness of sprouts). In effect, then, you’re looking for all-rounders, and when it comes to whites that means something with a bit of weight and fullness, but also enough cleansing acidity to cut through the general richness. White burgundy is the classic choice, although that region’s recipe of subtly oaked chardonnay is as international as a croissant these days, with the likes of Newton Johnson’s Southend Chardonnay from the far southern, ocean-cooled Hemel-en-Aarde, a shimmering, gently savoury, and, for the quality, superb value alternative.
DRINKS
wearegreenbay.com

Winter Wine and Beer Walk in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – There are two dates coming up for a winter wine and beer walk in Green Bay’s Broadway District. Local 5 Live shows viewers how you can have fun shopping while shopping – and sipping local. From downtowngreenbay.com:. Winter Wine & Beer Walk. Fridays, Dec. 10 and 17, 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
the-saleroom.com

Warm up this winter with whisky at auction

Whether it is whisky or whiskey, buying a bottle of this golden-brown spirit is perfect to celebrate the Christmas season or for purchasing as a gift. Whisky (or whiskey when it’s Irish) is the name used to describe spirits made from grain that is mashed, fermented, distilled and aged.
DRINKS
