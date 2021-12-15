ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year

Happy Holidays to all SAISD Faculty, Students and Parents

By Lena Lopez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the new year approaches, know that all SAISD children will start their Christmas break on December 20th – January 2nd. Then the intercession will begin on January 3rd -the 7th, so please contact your child’s school to ask if they need to attend. I was told that only students...

