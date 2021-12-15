ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Katy Families Spread Christmas Magic with Santa Mailboxes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Katy families go the extra mile to make the season more magical through giving Katy kids the opportunity to drop off letters to Santa. One family will deliver each letter to Macy’s to help Make-A-Wish Foundation and another family will personally answer each Katy kid’s letter....

