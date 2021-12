Piedmont’s schools’ largest annual fundraiser is in the home stretch – families are encouraged to donate before December 31!. On November 29, Giving Tuesday – a worldwide day celebrating generosity – was the focus throughout Piedmont. Volunteers wearing purple in support of the Giving Campaign were at every school site, and teachers made thank-you signs to express gratitude to families for their support of the Giving Campaign. Fifty families made Giving Campaign gifts or pledges during the week. Families who give by December 31, 2021, will be included in the list of Giving Campaign donors published in local newspapers.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO