Hello, today I was searching for this game thread and found it was closed by moderator. I contacted the developer who created this thread and he informed me that he can't open it again, because as he is earning money with this app and this violates the forum rules. So I decided to open it myself, as I am not in any way related to this project, but just playing it. I have already won twice EOS tokens and received my rewards, so I think this app really deserves to be here. It is fair if users from this forum have information about it and play it if they want. I hope moderator will not close my thread, because as I said I am not earning any money by having this thread open, just want to support the app.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO