The holidays have always been a special time for me mostly because my mother was a master at building anticipation and creating traditions. Traditions are important for families because they create memories that are specific to your loved ones. They are especially important for children because it gives them something to look forward to, to talk about later in life, and to pass on to their children. One of the things I love the best about the holidays is when my children who are ages 20-34 start a sentence with “Do you remember when we used to…” or “I used to love when we..” as they talk about holiday traditions.

7 DAYS AGO