The village of Oak Park is nearing the end of its months-long search for a permanent replacement for Cara Pavlicek, who departed as Oak Park’s village manager last August. A personnel committee, a subset of the village board, will determine which five or six applicants will move forward in the selection process. The decision will be made during executive session, directly following the committee’s public Dec. 13 meeting, according to Oak Park Human Resources Director Kira Tchang.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO