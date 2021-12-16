Sharpe-Jefferson: What Christmas Means to Me from A-Z

It’s that time of year again. Christmas cookies have invaded the office. Egg nog has graced the refrigerator shelf with its rich presence. And before the Thanksgiving turkey has been fully digested, I’m already dreaming of the Christmas dinner that lies ahead. As the old song says, this is truly the most wonderful time of the year, and much of it has to do with the holiday feasting that comes with it. As Christians, we should remember that there is no such thing as mere food or a simple holiday dinner. Our feasting carries a much deeper meaning. When we feast, there is something special—something spiritual—that is happening that we rarely stop to appreciate.
Comments / 0