Sharpe-Jefferson: What Christmas Means to Me from A-Z

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we celebrate Christmas next week, I thought I’d take a break from my normal writings to share what this holiday means to me – in words beginning with letters of the alphabet. And let me warn you – this won’t be a deep word study. But...

www.birminghamtimes.com

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

It’s Christmas time

MASON/NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — From the Biblical nativity scene to “Cousin Eddie,” the miracle of the birth of Baby Jesus to the magic of Santa Claus, entries of all things Christmas made their way to the main streets of Mason and New Haven on Saturday for the annual holiday parades.
NEW HAVEN, WV
BobVila

Solved! What is the Meaning Behind the Christmas Pickle Ornament?

There are countless cultural practices associated with Christmas, but some are a little quirkier than others. Some families in the United States hide a pickle ornament in their Christmas tree and give a prize to the child—or adult—who finds it. So how did this tradition begin? It turns out there are a few competing theories about its origin.
LIFESTYLE
theonlinebeacon.com

Considering the Age-Old Question: What is The True Meaning of Christmas?

In starting this column, I set out to follow the old writing tip to write what you know. It is totally cool if you do not like my approach. It is totally extra cool if you do. So far, memories and observations are the stories I like to tell. Maybe it’s because of my interest in communications; maybe it’s because I am a loud Italian.
RETAIL
Fox News

Christmas and what it really means: Tips for keeping us rooted in faith

Christmas decorations have been up for weeks and holiday tunes can be heard everywhere. Yet as the new book "All American Christmas" makes clear, as important as secular traditions are to so many of us all over the country — and as much as they keep us connected with our loved ones — we need to remind ourselves why we're really celebrating this month.
RELIGION
thecentraltrend.com

Single All the Way taught me about the true meaning of Christmas

There are three reasons why I always enjoy this time of year. My birthday is always exactly a month before Christmas, Black Friday never fails to be enjoyable, and Christmas and New Year are next to each other, both holidays that are towards the end of the year and always seem to catch me by surprise even though they happen annually.
MOVIES
Amityville Record

Covering the real meaning of Christmas

I was decorating the inside of our home for Christmas last week and opened a box that had been stored away carefully last year, as it had been for more than two decades. Pulling open the plasti...
gunnoracle.com

Christmas celebrators should foster inclusivity for others

December is the time of year when Christmas decorations start to appear, stockings are hung above the fireplace and stores bring out ornaments and cute figurines to advertise the “perfect” gifts for loved ones. At school, students begin whispering about Secret Santa while radio stations start to play Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey and Frank Sinatra.
CELEBRATIONS
mamaknowsitall.com

What Should My Husband Get Me For Christmas?

Every holiday season, I have the same thought, “what should I ask my husband to get me for Christmas?”. Words of affirmation are my love language, but gifts are his. He doesn’t just like to receive, he loves to give, too!. I’ve learned to love receiving gifts, thanks...
RELATIONSHIPS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

See If You Can Answer These Christmas Movie Trivia Questions

Do you think you know your Christmas movies? Let's put your knowledge to the test!. It's that time of year where millions are binging their favorite Christmas movies. The thing about Christmas movies is that we have seen most of them enough to be able to quote and pick out certain flaws or fun facts about the movie. That's how I am with so many movies, not just Christmas movies. People will randomly call or text me to ask the most obscure questions about movies and nine times out of ten, I will have the answer for them. What I am trying to say is that movie trivia is kind of my thing.
MOVIES
ftc.co

Remembering Why We Feast this Christmas

It’s that time of year again. Christmas cookies have invaded the office. Egg nog has graced the refrigerator shelf with its rich presence. And before the Thanksgiving turkey has been fully digested, I’m already dreaming of the Christmas dinner that lies ahead. As the old song says, this is truly the most wonderful time of the year, and much of it has to do with the holiday feasting that comes with it. As Christians, we should remember that there is no such thing as mere food or a simple holiday dinner. Our feasting carries a much deeper meaning. When we feast, there is something special—something spiritual—that is happening that we rarely stop to appreciate.
FESTIVAL
Parade

40 Christmas Traditions to Make Your Family's Holiday Season Merry and Bright

More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They’re a source of comfort and nostalgia to when the world felt safer, cozier, and, if we’re being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
CELEBRATIONS
psychologytoday.com

Choose Hope for the Holidays

This holiday season, think about what activities you'd like to share with your loved ones. If you’re lonely, isolated, or extremely stressed, take a small step to reach out. You may also want to put religious services on the calendar or start a meditation or tai chi practice for your spiritual health.
FESTIVAL
wxxv25.com

Christmas in the Point Toy Giveaway

A group of local organizations are coming together Saturday to make sure no kid goes without this Christmas. Among those organizations is Extend a Hand, Help a Friend. CEO Jeffrey Hulum III is here to tell us about the toy giveaway in Gaston Point.
CHARITIES
butterwithasideofbread.com

ELF BAIT CHRISTMAS SNACK MIX

Elf Bait Christmas Snack Mix made with 3 cereals coated in white chocolate & tossed with M&M’s and sprinkles! Simple, fun sweet snack mix perfect for parties & holiday gifts!. You’re going to love making this elf bait recipe just as much as you do eating it. It’s such...
RECIPES
creators.com

Taking Christmas Seriously

We all know that God works in mysterious ways. Last weekend, two friends and I were deeply moved when we saw a theatrical production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." This is the famous and popular tale of the transformation and redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge from a rasping, grasping old miser into a lovable, generous old man who, late in life, becomes determined to make amends for all his extreme selfishness and his public denunciations of charity.
RELIGION

