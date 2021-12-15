Meatpacking isn't for chickens anymore

Right about now, if you head over to your local Whole Foods, there's a chance you may be able to score a 16-pound organic turkey, icy cold and just waiting to be turned into dinner for 10 (via Perdue). But maybe you'll have to do a bit of dumpster diving like TikTok's Dumpster Diving Freegan, who describes herself as on a mission to expose food waste in the U.S. (via TikTok). On a recent trip to a Whole Foods she visits regularly to "shop" among the dumpsters (which she alleges are frequently filled to the brim with food waste), Freegan seems to have turned up what appears to be a supermarket refrigerator case's worth of meat, poultry, and vegan meat products, as well as freshly cut fruit, salad mixes, prepared guacamole, yogurt, and more (all in a dumpster outside the store, just to be clear).

