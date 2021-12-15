ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meatpacking isn't for chickens anymore

millardccp.com
 2 days ago

People have strange hobbies. For example, a Great Plains friend of mine once trained a chicken to play dead. On command, his chicken would take a whole-body flop. Another friend, a retired professor, is more iconoclastic: he reads Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings for fun. Why? Well, every...

millardccp.com

24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over 59 years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its massive […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Manufacturing's Recall Recap: Big Meat Recall Gets Way Bigger

On Dec. 5, Alexander & Hornung (St. Clair Shores, MI) recalled 234K lbs. of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products for Listeria risk, and that was significantly expanded to 2.32 million lbs. on Dec. 11. The products were produced on various dates and shipped to retail locations nationwide. 1,200 Lbs...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Tyson Foods Christmas bonus: $50 million for meat plant employees

Tyson Foods will spend some $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants, awarding them between $300 and $700 per person. The bonuses are in addition to wage increases totaling more than $500 million and approved by the company after new contracts were negotiated over the past year.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Chicken tenders removed from menus in US due to supply chain issues

Chicken tenders may become a victim of failing supply chains, resulting in shortages in U.S. restaurants and grocery stores. The price of breast tenders rose from $3.44 per pound last year to $3.54 per pound, but last week, the price went up to $3.98 per pound. The Biden administration has...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS News

McDonald's to pay Black store owner $33.5 million to end bias suit

McDonald's will pay $33.5 million to a former baseball player who owns multiple franchises to end a lawsuit he brought against the company, accusing it of racial discrimination. Herb Washington, who is Black, owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when he filed a lawsuit in February...
ECONOMY
Food52

Two Million Pounds of Pork Have Been Recalled Across the U.S.

Not to be dramatic, but you probably shouldn’t serve a spiral-glazed ham for Christmas this year. Not smoked ham either, nor an applewood smoked ham, not even a fully cooked spiral sliced honey ham, and nope, not a boneless ham with water added. Those are just a few of the pork products that are being recalled all across the country, due to listeria contamination. The USDA has announced one of the most massive recalls in recent history—it includes more than two million pounds of pork, including two dozen types of ham and multiple pepperoni products.
AGRICULTURE
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Chico's offering same-day delivery with Walmart's GoLocal service

Chico's Fas Inc. said Thursday that it has launched same-day delivery in Chicago and Fort Myers, Fla., through a partnership with Walmart Inc.'s GoLocal service. Walmart's delivery service will get orders from the Chico's White House Black Market and Soma brands to customers in as little as two hours. Chico's is the first fashion company to partner with Walmart GoLocal. Chico's plans to expand the offering to other markets in 2022. Home Depot Inc. has also signed on to the GoLocal service. Chico's stock has soared nearly 214% for the year. Walmart stock has edged up 0.9%. And the S&P 500 index has gained 25.6% for the period.
FORT MYERS, FL
GreenMatters

TikToker Reportedly Finds Whole Foods Dumpster Filled With Food — Why Do Grocery Stores Do This?

In the name of sustainability, an increasing number of people have adopted the "freegan" lifestyle. And although one might envision a diet filled with slightly rotten produce or slime-covered scraps, that often isn't the case. In fact, one freegan recently took to TikTok to expose a Whole Foods dumpster that had reportedly been filled with seemingly fresh, pre-packaged grocery items. This leads us to wonder why grocery stores throw out food at all, instead of donating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Is Fuming Over An Alleged Whole Foods Dumpster Dive Again

Right about now, if you head over to your local Whole Foods, there's a chance you may be able to score a 16-pound organic turkey, icy cold and just waiting to be turned into dinner for 10 (via Perdue). But maybe you'll have to do a bit of dumpster diving like TikTok's Dumpster Diving Freegan, who describes herself as on a mission to expose food waste in the U.S. (via TikTok). On a recent trip to a Whole Foods she visits regularly to "shop" among the dumpsters (which she alleges are frequently filled to the brim with food waste), Freegan seems to have turned up what appears to be a supermarket refrigerator case's worth of meat, poultry, and vegan meat products, as well as freshly cut fruit, salad mixes, prepared guacamole, yogurt, and more (all in a dumpster outside the store, just to be clear).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Meat Recall Expanded To Over 2.3 Million Pounds Amid Listeria Concerns

If you didn't think you were affected by the recent nationwide meat recall — you might be now. The Class 1 Recall has expanded ten times to include 2.3 million pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni. The previous number, which was announced by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on December 5, 2021, was 234,000 pounds.
FOOD SAFETY

