Baker’s exit changes nothing in state’s politics

Texas Democrats are in a snit over Republican plans to redraw Texas’s congressional districts to elect more Republicans in 2022. Too bad, so sad. That’s politics. The Constitution of the United States requires the completion of a national census every 10 years, and the reallocation of congressional districts among the states to account for changing state populations. Every state is guaranteed at least one seat in the U. S. House of Representatives, but the larger a state’s population, the more seats it gets. Federal law caps the size of the House at 435 seats. So if one state’s population growth entitles it to more seats, other states with less growth, or with negative growth, must give up seats as well. For example, since World War 2, the size of Texas’s congressional delegation has grown from 21 to 38, as befits one of the nation’s most rapidly growing states. On the other hand, the size of New York’s congressional delegation, the nation’s largest in 1948, has shrunk from 45 to 26 (Bonus fun fact: Over the same time period, the size of California’s congressional delegation grew from 23 to 53 following the 2010 census, but the 2020 census dictates it must now lose a seat for the first time in history).

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO