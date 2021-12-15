ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Baker’s exit changes nothing in state’s politics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reminder opinion titled “Baker’s Announcement Changes Massachusetts’ Political Landscape” (The Pennysaver, Dec. 9, page 7) should be more accurately be titled “Baker's Announcement Changes Nothing about Massachusetts Political Landscape.” Massachusetts is a solid blue, 2-to-1 state of Democrats who faithfully vote for the progressive Democrat agenda. Remember, this is the...

That’s Politics

Texas Democrats are in a snit over Republican plans to redraw Texas’s congressional districts to elect more Republicans in 2022. Too bad, so sad. That’s politics. The Constitution of the United States requires the completion of a national census every 10 years, and the reallocation of congressional districts among the states to account for changing state populations. Every state is guaranteed at least one seat in the U. S. House of Representatives, but the larger a state’s population, the more seats it gets. Federal law caps the size of the House at 435 seats. So if one state’s population growth entitles it to more seats, other states with less growth, or with negative growth, must give up seats as well. For example, since World War 2, the size of Texas’s congressional delegation has grown from 21 to 38, as befits one of the nation’s most rapidly growing states. On the other hand, the size of New York’s congressional delegation, the nation’s largest in 1948, has shrunk from 45 to 26 (Bonus fun fact: Over the same time period, the size of California’s congressional delegation grew from 23 to 53 following the 2010 census, but the 2020 census dictates it must now lose a seat for the first time in history).
Baker's exit to offer chance for women, put pressure on GOP

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision not to seek a third term has sparked a scramble among potential successors in a suddenly wide-open race. And it's raised questions about the GOP's future in the state and whether a woman finally will break through one of the last glass ceilings in Massachusetts' elective politics.
Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
