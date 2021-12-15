Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros will return to the road for a spring 2022 tour along with The Wolfpack string section and Barry Sless (pedal steel) in tow. This will mark Weir’s first full-fledged solo tour since the pandemic halted the Grateful Dead guitarist/singer in the midst of a spring 2020 tour.
The Grateful Dead's psychedelic cowboy Bob Weir has revealed 2022 tour dates with his backing band since 2018, Wolf Bros. Thirteen newly planned American concerts are scheduled in March at theaters across America. Previously, the group announced a four-night February run in Washington, DC. For those unfamiliar with the Wolf...
Back in 2016, Nancy Wilson and Jerry Cantrell dusted off their acoustic guitars and rendezvoused with Sammy Hagar for an episode of The Red Rocker's Rock & Roll Road Trip series, which included an intimate jam session. The stripped-back event was hosted by AXS TV, which has now released a...
"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Allison Russell released a live performance video for “Joyful Motherfuckers.” Russell duets on the track that closes her solo debut album Outside Child with her husband and Birds of Chicago partner JT Nero. Outside Child arrived via Fantasy Records back on May 21. The 11-track LP scored a...
Though the Rolling Stones has continued touring, they do so with a different lineup than usual. Charlie Watts, who had been the band’s drummer since 1963, passed away late in the summer of 2021. The show has gone on, now with Steve Jordan. It has been a long time since...
Shania Twain announced she’s capping her run at Zappos Theater by next September. The theater at Planet Hollywood also is welcoming rock legends the Doobie Brothers for an exclusive run in May. Twain added 16 shows to her “Lets’ Go!” show at Zappos, running in June, August and September....
Tonight, we have country music’s Lorrie Morgan will be playing the Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta on this fine Saturday, December 4. I had the chance to speak to Morgan in the feature embedded above. Lorrie is the daughter of George Morgan, an early member of the Grand Ole Opry....
As the classic Andy Williams song says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” And December in Pittsburgh can be pretty wonderful musically too. We trim the town annually with a friendly visit from Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the last several years, New Year’s Eve concerts from Lotus. Additionally, like a warm cup of hot chocolate in a comfy chair, our hometown favorites perform shows during holiday times. We detail concerts by Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, and Bill Deasy’s annual Boxing Day show.
Widespread Panic will return to St. Augustine, Florida for a three-night run in March. The veteran jam act will play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre March 25 – 27. Panic made their debut at the venue on October 26, 2008. Widespread Panic has since played 13 shows at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, including most recently three-night stands in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Pollstar released their year-end data for the top-grossing North American tours from November 19th of last year to November 17th of this year. The Rolling Stones had the highest grossing tour ($115.5 million), followed by Harry Styles ($86.7 million). The Hella Mega Tour came in third, which was Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy ($67.3 million).
Alice Cooper is taking his macabre rock 'n' roll circus back on the road in spring 2022: His next North American tour will feature support from Buckcherry on most dates. The shock-rocker's spring trek begins on March 18 in Mashantucket, Conn., and concludes on April 23 in Paso Robles, Calif. It serves as an extension of his previously announced winter 2022 tour, which runs from late January through mid-February.
After an illustrious career that includes over 20 studio and live albums and spans nearly three decades, how do you continue to progress and reimagine your work as a band? As it turns out, going back to the start is a good place to begin. On Heavy Load Blues, Haynes, alongside his fellow bandmates, chose to conjure up their first dedicated blues album; a body of work consisting of original songs, previously unheard covers, and time-tested blues standards that have become incorporated into their live set.
Mandolin presents a variety of livestreams this week and beyond. Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform and concert livestreamer, recently acquired livestreaming juggernaut NoonChorus. Check out highlights of some of the musicians performing soon on Mandolin. Andrew Bird – December 19. Andrew Bird reprises his...
Jack Johnson, Phil Lesh & Friends, Vulfpeck and Stick Figure top the Levitate Music & Arts Festival 2022 lineup. The three-day event will be held at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts July 8 – 10, 2022. Dirty Heads, Stephen Marley, Old Crow Medicine Show, Umphrey’s McGee and moe....
ALICE COOPER will return to the Adler Theatre on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Buckcherry. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E 3rd St). Reserved seat tickets are $49.50, $59.50 and $75.00. VIP Packages also available.
Cooper burst onto the music scene in the 1970s with hard-rocking songs like “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.” He made a name for himself as a performer with a macabre stage show that featured him losing his head in a guillotine. Hard rock band Buckcherry...
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson and Chicago have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022. Wilson will be accompanied on stage by fellow Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. The tour begins on June 7 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix before it wraps up on July...
Comments / 0