US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Key SMAs defend DXY bulls inside ascending triangle

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Index (DXY) keeps the bounce off the key SMA confluence around 96.40 during early Thursday. The greenback gauge recovered from a convergence of the 100-SMA and 50-SMA the previous day while staying inside an ascending triangle...

