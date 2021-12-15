ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

New model reveals achieving an 80% HPV vaccination rate could eliminate nearly 1 million cases of male oropharyngeal cancer this century

uth.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nationwide effort to adequately vaccinate 8 in 10 adolescents against the human papillomavirus (HPV) could prevent 934,000 cases of virus-associated, male oropharyngeal cancer over this century, reported investigators at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) School of Public Health in The Lancet Regional...

www.uth.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WebMD

Omicron Escapes Moderna Vaccine, But COVID Booster Shot Helps

Dec. 16, 2021 -- Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the new Omicron variant, according to a new preprint study published Wednesday. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published in a journal. But a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine increased antibodies that were highly effective...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fast Company

Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Talk between immune cells could lead to new cancer vaccine

In the past decade, immunotherapy has helped save the lives of many cancer patients, many with lung cancer, who might have otherwise faced almost certain death sentences. However, only about 20% of patients who received immune therapies, designed to enhance or override natural limitations on immune system response — saw sustained benefits from treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oropharyngeal Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Prevention#National Cancer Institute
ucsf.edu

Map of protein systems reveals new targets for cancer treatment

Researchers at the UCSF Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) and UC San Diego have mapped previously unknown interactions between hundreds of proteins that drive cancer, unveiling potential new drug targets. The findings, announced in a trio of papers published in Science on October 1, detailed a new approach for tackling cancer and applied that approach to breast cancer and cancers of the head and neck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iastate.edu

Scientists studying new method to model bladder cancer treatments

AMES, Iowa – Bladder cancer presents a number of challenges when choosing a course of treatment, but researchers at Iowa State University hope their innovative research might help doctors and patients arrive at an optimal treatment plan faster. Doctors and patients must weigh numerous variables when choosing the right course...
IOWA STATE
Virginia Mercury

How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers six questions

By Melissa Hawkins, American University The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist and […] The post How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers six questions appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Oropharyngeal cancer incidence and mortality rising in nearly all 50 states, reports new national study

Oropharyngeal cancer incidence among men is continuing to rise rapidly in nearly all 50 states and among women living in states in the Midwest and Southeast regions, according to a new study by investigators at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) School of Public Health in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.
CANCER
UN News Centre

New platform for childhood cancer medicines counters ‘unacceptable imbalance’ in survival rates

A UN-backed initiative announced on Monday aims to ensure children with cancer living in low and middle-income countries have uninterrupted access to affordable, safe and effective medicines. The Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
uth.edu

Researchers of CONTAIN study say convalescent plasma likely had benefit in early days of COVID-19; could be used early in next pandemic

COVID-19 convalescent plasma showed a likely benefit for patients early in the pandemic before remdesivir and corticosteroids were in use, according to results of a landmark study published today in JAMA Internal Medicine that included physician-scientists at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston). UTHealth Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
WETM 18 News

CDC predicts nearly 1 million new COVID cases by Christmas

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 case predictions, which indict nearly one million COVID cases could develop in the United States by Dec. 25. Ensemble forecasts from the CDC have predicted change over time since the pandemic began. The national forecast reported Wednesday indicates 620,000 to 1.3 […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy