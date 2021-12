New Ulm Park and Recreation Director Tom Schmitz is this year’s recipient of the Clifton E. French Distinguished Service Award. Each year the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association (MRPA) honor members for outstanding achievements in several professional award categories. The Clifton E. French award is the highest professional award given by the MRPA. Only one Park and Recreation professional receives the award a year. The award is given to a professional member of the MRPA who has a long and outstanding service to the parks and recreation field and to MRPA. Schmitz will be recognized by the MRPA during their annual meeting and awards ceremony, Friday, Jan. 14 2022 in Apple Valley.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO