Festivals / Awards

cineuropa.org
 4 days ago

traveliowa.com

Winter Festival: Celebration of Trees

The Winter Festival: Celebration of Trees will be held December 10-11, 2021 at the Elks Lodge. It typically is the second weekend in December each year with 2019 being the first inaugural event. Individuals, organizations and businesses are encouraged to submit a decorated Christmas tree to be displayed for the community to view and enjoy. Other possible event activities are: A horse-drawn carriage ride, visit by Santa Clause, live musical performances, children's activities and refreshments.
goldcountrymedia.com

Award winners announced in Auburn Festival of Lights Parade

The Festival of Lights Parade on Dec. 4 featured colorful float after color float, entertaining a huge crowd with bright, flashing colors and music on a cool evening. Here are the award winners, provided by parade host Auburn Chamber of Commerce:. Best Christmas theme: Linnsey’s Cleaning Services. Best musical...
AUBURN, CA
musicfestivalcentral.com

HOSPITALITY WEEKEND IN THE WOODS WINS ‘BEST FESTIVAL’ AT THE 2021 DRUM & BASS ARENA AWARDS

The UK’s biggest Drum & Bass festival knocks Let It Roll off the top spot after five consecutive years holding the title!. It has been a huge week for legendary drum & bass label Hospital Records; not only are tickets now on sale for the much anticipated Hospitality Weekend In the Woods event on 17th and 18th September 2022 at the beautiful Beckenham Place Park, but so too has the unmissable weekender just won Best Festival at the 2021 Drum & Bass Arena Awards.
THEATER & DANCE
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Film Festival Awards Honor Documentaries, Features

After an extended run, the Alexandria Film Festival presented awards to filmmakers from around the country and world. Alexandria Film Festival Chair Dara Sanders recognized six top films for their compelling storytelling and high production values. The award was recorded and is available for viewing on demand. The Best Foreign...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Society
mybackyardnews.com

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE

Just in time for the holidays, our 2022 winter/spring performances are now on sale!. The perfect gift for the dance lover in your life, snap up your favorite seats for Up Close on Hope or chatterBOXtheatre in the Black Box, or see Blue Until June, our season ending show with bold moves and live music at the new Woodman Center in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
South Pasadena News

Eclectic Music Festival Returns!

South Pasadenans, it’s time to get your 2022 calendar set for the return of popular events post–pandemic – including our unique and beloved Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl. The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce has set the date of Saturday, April 30,. 2022, for the return...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
culturemap.com

BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The weekend of events for the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival begins with the Friday Night Lights Mile; a two-lap Grand Prix style race around Dallas City Hall Plaza. There are multiple heats available for fun and serious runners.
DALLAS, TX
Lakeland Gazette

Festive Flix: Christmas Edition

Join us for our first Festive Flix, Christmas Edition on December 10 from 6-8pm at the Lake Mirror Amphitheater on the Frances Langford Promenade, located at 121 S. Lake Ave. Bring your friends and family members, your blankets and lawn chairs, and your favorite snacks (or buy some on site), and savor the Christmas classic Elf on the big screen. The event is free to attend, and parking is available at the Lake Mirror Complex.
LAKELAND, FL
Princeton University

Princeton student and alumni filmmakers earn awards at Thomas Edison Film Festival

Lola Constantino, Alexander Deland, Jr., and Dylan Fox earn recognition for their student films in international juried competition. Recent short films by two current visual arts students and one recent program graduate have received awards from the Thomas Edison Film Festival (TEFF). Films by Lola Constantino ’23 and Dylan Fox ’22 received Honorable Mention Awards, while recent Class of 2021 graduate Alexander Deland, Jr. earned a Director’s Choice Award. All three films won recognition earlier this year in various student juried competitions, but for the Thomas Edison Film Festival the students’ films were considered among professional entries from across the globe. As award-winning selections, each film will be included in the program for the internationally touring festival throughout the coming year.
PRINCETON, NJ
Variety

Turkish Thriller ‘Between Two Dawns’ Takes Top Award at Torino Film Festival

Turkish director Selman Nacar’s “Between Two Dawns,” a taut moral thriller exploring ethical and familial responsibilities over the course of one 24-hour period, took home the top honor at the 39th edition of the Torino Film Festival, which ran from Nov. 26 – Dec. 4. Chaired by director Ildikó Enyedi, and made up of actor Alessandro Gassmann, composer Evgueni Galperine and sales exec Isabel Ivars, this year’s jury commended Nacar’s filmmaking, calling the winning title “a mature film, directed with intelligent sobriety, which reveals a new, big talent.” The prize came with a purse of €18,000 ($20,000). No doubt glad to return...
MOVIES
coloradomusic.org

Denver Underground Film Festival Awards Lisa Bell First Place in the Music Video Category // Colorado Blues Society Show and Honors Announcement

Photo: Lisa Bell & her award! | Lisa Bell: My music video Back Seat was awarded first place last night in the music video category by the Denver Underground Film Festival. Amazing cinematography and production by by Katrina Dawn Miller of Blackat Video Productions with a song co-written by Andy Ard. Take a look and listen if you haven’t had a chance! https://youtu.be/stC2lgTnbjQ.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Murina triumphs at Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival

Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović has swept the board at the 21st Cinémamed – Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival where she has won the Grand Jury Prize, the Cineuropa Award ex-aequo, and the Critics’ Award – Special Mention for her feature debut, Murina. [. +
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Good Boss emerges triumphant at the 27th Forqué Awards

On 11 December, just 11 months after its most recent edition (which was held in January of this year), the ceremony for the 27th José María Forqué Film Awards (handed out by EGEDA, an organisation that manages Spanish audiovisual producers’ rights) took place, thus enabling it to cement its position as the earliest awards gala in the Spanish audiovisual industry’s calendar. During proceedings on Saturday night, the big winner turned out to be The Good Boss.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Museum of the Revolution

Serbian director Srđan Keča's Museum of the Revolution [ + ] takes as its starting point the titular, unfinished project from Yugoslav times, but it develops into an intimate story that reflects the current state of the societies in this region. We talked to the director about how he made the film, which world-premiered at IDFA and screened last week at Zagreb's Human Rights Film Festival (5-12 December).
MUSEUMS
cineuropa.org

The CCA is backing new films by Joachim Lafosse and Sirot & Balboni

Steered by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Film and Audiovisual Centre, the Belgian Film Commission has just announced the results of its second session for 2021, which will see it lend support for the production of Joachim Lafosse’s new film Le Fils de la Loi, Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni’s second feature film (after Madly in Life.
MOVIES

