Festivals / Awards

Lola Constantino, Alexander Deland, Jr., and Dylan Fox earn recognition for their student films in international juried competition. Recent short films by two current visual arts students and one recent program graduate have received awards from the Thomas Edison Film Festival (TEFF). Films by Lola Constantino ’23 and Dylan Fox ’22 received Honorable Mention Awards, while recent Class of 2021 graduate Alexander Deland, Jr. earned a Director’s Choice Award. All three films won recognition earlier this year in various student juried competitions, but for the Thomas Edison Film Festival the students’ films were considered among professional entries from across the globe. As award-winning selections, each film will be included in the program for the internationally touring festival throughout the coming year.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO