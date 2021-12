The name of the game with Tennessee's offense under Josh Heupel will be speed, from the tempo of play to the players on the field, and the Vols got considerably faster in the backfield on Wednesday. Long-time commitment Dylan Sampson, the record-setting running back out of Louisiana, officially signed with Tennessee on the first day of the Early Signing Period. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound 247Sports four-star prospect, who committed to the Vols in June, could turn out to be a real steal out of Louisiana given he broke the Dutchtown High School career rushing record that had been held by a former SEC and NFL running back.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO