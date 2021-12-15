ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dozens of homes buried under volcanic ash in Spain

Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple homes and other structures were seen buried under volcanic ash in La Palma, Spain, as the...

theeagle.com

foxlexington.com

Volcano in Indonesia spews ash, lava, killing 1, injuring dozens

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — The highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java spewed thick columns of ash, searing gas and lava down its slopes in a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains on Saturday. At least one villager died from burns and dozens were hospitalized. Mount Semeru’s...
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

Volcanic disaster settles a blanket of ash across La Palma

THIS apparently wintery scene seems fitting for many at this time of year, if somewhat extreme. Yet this isn’t snow. It is a deep layer of ash deposited by the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands. The image was taken by Emilio Morenatti, chief photographer for the Associated Press in Spain and Portugal.
ENVIRONMENT
midfloridanewspapers.com

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after at least 14 die

LUMAJANG, Indonesia — Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
