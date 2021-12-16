Trib 10: 4 state champs sit atop final power rankings

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon football team celebrates with head coach Bob Palko after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 35-17, in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

The 2021 football season is over, and there were a lot of district teams that felt the power this fall.

Four WPIAL teams earned not only a district gold medal last month, but added PIAA gold this past week in Hershey.

For Mt. Lebanon and Penn-Trafford, it was their first state championship. For Aliquippa, it was the fourth PIAA crown, and the Quips became the first district team to win state championships in three classifications.

Then there was Central Valley, which became the fifth WPIAL school to win back-to-back PIAA titles.

The Warriors have now won 27 games in a row, the longest current streak in both the district and state, and an early spoiler alert, when the first HSSN power rankings are released in August of 2022, Central Valley will be front and center on top.

Here are the final Trib 10 rankings for 2021. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall ranking and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 15-0, (1): The Blue Devils’ season is over with WPIAL and PIAA titles

2. Central Valley, 15-0, (2): The Warriors’ season is over with WPIAL and PIAA titles

3. Aliquippa, 13-1, (3): The Quips’ season is over with WPIAL and PIAA titles

4. Penn-Trafford, 13-2, (4): The Warriors’ season is over with WPIAL and PIAA titles

5. Serra Catholic, 15-2, (5): The Eagles’ season is over with a WPIAL title

6. Bishop Canevin, 13-2, (6): The Crusaders’ season is over with a WPIAL title

7. Belle Vernon, 10-1, (7): The Leopards’ season is over

8. Moon, 12-1, (8): The Tigers’ season is over

9. Central Catholic, 9-3, (9): The Vikings’ season is over

10. North Catholic, 12-1, (10): The Trojans’ season is over

Out: None