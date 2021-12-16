ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

December 16th Your $20 Bill in Rochester’s Red Kettles = $120!

By James Rabe
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to...

1520 The Ticket

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
ORONOCO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

It Was A Historic Storm That Hit Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The weather system that affected southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday was historic, as promised by the National Weather Service. Record temperature and wind speeds were set and for the first time ever, tornadoes were reported in December in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Lucky $100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A lucky Minnesota lottery ticket was recently sold in Rochester. The Minnesota State Lottery reports the ticket for the 500x scratch came was sold at the Kwik Trip store on Marion Rd. It was turned in for a $100,000 prize on Dec. 9th. Meanwhile,...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Very Expensive Eyewear Stolen From Downtown Rochester Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the theft of some very expensive eyewear from a downtown Rochester business. Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says officers were sent to the Eye-Q Intelligent Eyewear Store Tuesday morning after two men entered the business and shoplifting four to six items valued at between $30,000 and $50,000. It was noted that one of the stolen eyeglasses was priced at about $11,000.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Small Wisconsin Brewery Creates Beer With A Christmas Tree In It

How do you make a Christmas beer? You put the Christmas tree right in there with the rest of the ingredients. At least that's what Black Huskey Brewing in Milwaukee is doing. According to WTMJ-TV, the "Tree Spruce" beer is made with actual cuttings from the City of Milwaukee Christmas tree. It's a spruce, so the name it apt. Yes, they use the tree in the beer. Which totally makes sense, I just imagine a branch popping out of the top of one of the fermenting tanks.
WISCONSIN STATE
