ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Hillside Pantry 423-1000 Loc...

Commonwealth Journal
 4 days ago

Sorghum. Local made jams & jelly . Homemade apple cider and home-made fruit...

marketplace.somerset-kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings pantry in ‘desperate need’ of restocking

JENNINGS — ’Tis the season for giving and one great way to give back is to help those in need. The Jeff Davis Parish Council on Aging and KLFY-TV 10 are hosting their annual FoodNet Food for Families Food Drive, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Council on Aging, 202 South St., in Jennings. Residents are asked to drop off their donations through the drive thru.
unothegateway.com

Maverick Food Pantry

The lasting impacts of the pandemic have increased food insecurity, and the Maverick Food Pantry is helping to fill the gaps. Their motto is, “When you need it, take it. When you have it, give it.”. Madeline St. Clair, the Maverick Food Pantry Coordinator, said, “A different way of thinking...
Tulsa World

Pantry apps: Holiday snacks in a snap from your pantry

I once tested every recipe in an enormous hors d'oeuvres handbook that Martha Stewart Living was publishing. I was an intern at Martha Stewart Living magazine, and the project took months, for there were hundreds of recipes. I learned a lot during that period, such as how I will NEVER...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Apples#Local Honey#Hillside Pantry#American#Mttf
ana-white.com

Custom Pantry Spice Rack

After special ordering glass spice jars for my cupboard I came across your plans for this spice rack and decided to attempt the build. Plans were very well written and easy to execute with a few customizations. I opted for brass rods to hold the jars in place and lined each shelf with shelf liner to ensure the jars don’t move when the pantry door swings. I am very pleased with the outcome and will be making a matching rack for my aluminum foil, plastic wrap, etc.
addicted2decorating.com

Walk-In Pantry Refresh

As I mentioned on Monday, I’ve been working on getting my house cleaned and organized before the beginning of the new year. Along the way, I’m also doing any little maintenance projects that houses often require, and finishing up those little details that have been overlooked to this point.
newcanaanite.com

Podcast: New Canaan Food Pantry

This week on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to the town’s Human Services Department director, Bethany Zaro, about the New Canaan Food Pantry—what it does, how it operates, how much use it gets, and how much it benefits from the generosity of local individuals, organizations and businesses.
ana-white.com

Kitchen Pantry Shelves with Drawers

Kitchen pantry project using 3/4" plywood and using Anna's shelfhelp spreadsheet to get my dimensions. Added drawers including one large for recycling. I wanted to add another large drawer beside the recycling drawer for garbage but my wife nixed it stating she didn't want to have dripping greasy garbage in her hand and try and open the drawer...so she won that one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
New Britain Herald

Pajamas and Pancakes holiday-style at Hillside Community Church

BRISTOL – Visitors and church members took part in the Hillside Community Church Pajamas and Pancakes Christmas Brunch Saturday to celebrate the holiday season, faith and fellowship among one another. “We wanted to plan a community event where anyone from the public could come and tell the story of...
Commonwealth Journal

Reducing calories in your cooking

During the holiday season, often we add more calories to our diet, because we are going to different places to celebrate the holiday. It may be a church function, an office party, a club party, a neighborhood party, etc., where you have a variety of delicious foods to try. You can't control the calories you eat in foods brought to social functions by friends and family, but you can help control the calories of items you prepare to serve at these functions and at home. Healthy substitutions for regular ingredients will often lower the calorie content and allow you to consume more goodies.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
The Guardian

Camping comfort cuisine: hearty recipes for the outdoors

Serves 4-6 80ml olive oil or vegetable oil. , peeled and squashed with the back of a blunt knife. Heat 60ml oil in a large camp oven or casserole dish on a grill rack over a fire. Once the oil is hot, add the potato, carrot, onion and two of the garlic cloves. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and stir to coat the vegetables in the oil.
RECIPES
foxnebraska.com

Food pantry helps students and families

GIBBON, Neb. — To help students and members of the community, Gibbon High School organized a free clothing and food pantry. Since opening on November 19th, the pantry has helped “10 families.”. Barb Gentrup is a member of the mental health team at Gibbon Public Schools who helped...
GIBBON, NE
Spotlight News

Food: Quiche Lorraine

Cheese is a comfort food that boasts a sizable fan base. It’s featured prominently in many dishes, including quiche. Quiche is a rich, cheese custard tart that originated in France. While there are many varieties of quiche, Quiche Lorraine is perhaps the best-known and the blueprint upon which all other quiches are based. Individuals who […]
RECIPES
eccalifornian.com

Stock the pantry with holiday baking ingredients

Many holiday traditions begin with family and friends gathered in the kitchen or around the dinner table. Food is an integral part of celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas and Chanukah, and key components of each holiday are tied exclusively to food. Come the holiday season, many people gather to make delicious desserts...
RECIPES
WBRE

Over 300 cats at Hillside SPCA need a home this holiday season

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of cats are in need of immediate adoption as a local shelter is running out of room. Saturday, Hillside SPCA held an adoption day fundraiser. Meet Angus, one of nearly 300 cats in need of adoption. The eight-month-old feline was just adopted by his new family. “Out of […]
aroundptown.com

EMS Donates To Erie Food Pantry

The Erie Middle School Student Council recently held its annual fundraiser for the Erie Food Pantry with astounding results. A record-breaking, never before seen grand total of $5,082.56 was raised for the Pantry. The generosity of the Erie residents and the surrounding communities was truly amazing. One thing that was...
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville pantry supplements families' groceries

SMITHVILLE — For years, one of the largest food pantries in Smithville has been supplementing cupboards for families in need from the basement of the Smithville First Christian Church, 201 N. Bridge St. What does the Smithville Food Pantry do?. “Our goal is to supplement food for families within...
WJHL

Best cooking gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cooking gifts are the best? Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their […]
RECIPES
kbbi.org

Check the Pantry: Beets

Jeff Lockwood experiments with different ways of making stuffed beets, and puts together a beet, pecan, and blue cheese galette. Plus, pickled beets!. This season of Check the Pantry is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty and The Grog Shop. Produced at KBBI AM 890 in Homer,...
HOMER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy