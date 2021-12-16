Reddit, Inc. Logo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Reddit Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement Related to Proposed Public Offering. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --...

CNN

Reddit files confidentially for an IPO

New York (CNN Busniess) — Reddit announced Wednesday that it has confidentially filed paperwork in its first big step toward an initial public offering, making it the latest tech firm to consider a Wall Street debut. The social media site said that it has not yet determined the number...
hypebeast.com

Reddit Files to Go Public

Reddit announced earlier this week that it has started the process of taking the company public, by filing a confidential S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the company wrote in its announcement. “The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”
9to5Mac

Reddit IPO planned, but details under wraps for now

A Reddit IPO (initial public offering) plan has been announced by the company, which would allow its shares to be publicly traded …. Reddit has revealed that it is in discussions with the SEC, but is using a confidential process designed to allow it to withhold details until any arrangements have been finalized. The company is merely notifying its intentions, via a three-paragraph statement.
