Investigating Signatures of Phase Transitions in Neutron-Star Cores

For the first time in history, a man-made object traveled towards the Sun arriving at its crown and entering its upper atmosphere. We have touched our star, and not only that, the Parker probe was not swept away by the temperature, collecting a lot of precious data and never recorded to date.
"So yeah, it's not an obelisk or aliens, but certainly something to check out, and hard to discern much from the image.". China's Chang'e 4 lunar lander panorama of the moon's far side on Friday, January 3,...
NASA says "strange things happen in Earth's atmosphere at high latitudes" and an example was shared by the agency on Facebook: A multi-colored cloud that resembled a giant alien jellyfish. It appeared Dec. 1 over the Norwegian and Greenland seas (north of Norway).
The beautiful birth of a star has produced an exquisitely ethereal structure in interstellar space. It's called the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula, located about 520 light-years away, and in a new image from the NSF NOIRLab's International Gemini Observatory in Chile, it appears in the sky like a pale gossamer butterfly wing.
What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has discovered carbon-containing organic compounds in some of the rocks it investigated on the floor of the Red Planet's Jezero Crater, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. To be crystal clear, we can't count this as detection of life on Mars; rather, we have...
Soon, astronomers worldwide will be staring at their TVs, holding their breath. After a series of delays (so many delays!), NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope is finally on track to launch next week on Dec. 24. The ambitious upgrade from the Hubble telescope promises to forever alter our knowledge of the universe.
Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Ohio state University recently carried out a study examining the possible effects of a first-order phase transition in a confining dark sector with heavy dark quarks. Using computer simulations, they showed that in several scenarios, such a transition could lead to a sizable reduction in the abundance of dark matter. The results of their analyses were published in Physical Review Letters.
Over the course of the third observing run of LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA Collaboration, several gravitational-wave (GW) neutron star--black hole (NSBH) candidates have been announced. By assuming these candidates are of astrophysical origins, we analyze the population properties of the mass and spin distributions for GW NSBH mergers. We find that the primary BH mass distribution of NSBH systems, whose shape is consistent with that inferred from the GW binary BH (BBH) primaries, can be well described as a power-law with an index of $\alpha = 4.8^{+4.5}_{-2.8}$ plus a high-mass Gaussian component peaking at $\sim33^{+14}_{-9}\,M_\odot$. The NS mass spectrum could be shaped as a near flat distribution between $\sim1.0-2.1\,M_\odot$. The constrained NS maximum mass agrees with that inferred from NSs in our Galaxy. If GW190814 and GW200210 are NSBH mergers, the posterior results of the NS maximum mass would be always larger than $\sim2.5\,M_\odot$ and significantly deviate from that inferred in the Galactic NSs. The effective inspiral spin and effective precession spin of GW NSBH mergers are measured to potentially have near-zero distributions. The negligible spins for GW NSBH mergers imply that most events in the universe should be plunging events, which supports the standard isolated formation channel of NSBH binaries. More NSBH mergers to be discovered in the fourth observing run would help to more precisely model the population properties of cosmological NSBH mergers.
We present a comprehensive dynamical mean field study of the moiré Hubbard model, which is believed to represent the physics of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides. In these materials, important aspects of the band structure including the bandwidth and the order and location of van Hove singularities can be tuned by varying the interlayer potential. We present a magnetic and metal-insulator phase diagram and a detailed study of the dependence of the resistivity on temperature, band filling and interlayer potential. We find that transport displays Fermi liquid, strange metal and quantum critical behaviors in distinct regions of the phase diagram. We show how magnetic order affects the resistivity. Our results elucidate the physics of the correlated states and the metal-insulator continuous transition recently observed in twisted homobilayer WSe$_2$ and heterobilayer MoTe$_2$/WSe$_2$ experiments.
One of the most significant challenges involved in efforts to understand the equation of state of dense neutron-rich matter is the uncertain density dependence of the nuclear symmetry energy. Because of its broad impact, pinning down the density dependence of the nuclear symmetry energy has been a longstanding goal of both nuclear physics and astrophysics. Recent observations of neutron stars, in both electromagnetic and gravitational-wave spectra, have already constrained significantly the nuclear symmetry energy at high densities. Training deep neural networks to learn a computationally efficient representation of the mapping between astrophysical observables of neutron stars, such as masses, radii, and tidal deformabilities, and the nuclear symmetry energy allows its density dependence to be determined reliably and accurately. In this work we use a deep learning approach to determine the nuclear symmetry energy as a function of density directly from observational neutron star data. We show for the first time that artificial neural networks can precisely reconstruct the nuclear symmetry energy from a set of available neutron star observables, such as, masses and radii as those measured by, e.g., the NICER mission, or masses and tidal deformabilities as measured by the LIGO/VIRGO/KAGRA gravitational-wave detectors. These results demonstrate the potential of artificial neural networks to reconstruct the symmetry energy, and the equation of state, directly from neutron star observational data, and emphasize the importance of the deep learning approach in the era of Multi-Messenger Astrophysics.
Magnetic fields are expected to play a key role in the dynamics and the ejection mechanisms that accompany the merger of two neutron stars. General relativistic magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations offer a unique opportunity to unravel the details of the ongoing physical processes. Nevertheless, current numerical studies are severely limited by the fact that any affordable resolution remains insufficient to fully capture the small-scale dynamo, initially triggered by the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability, and later sourced by several MHD processes involving differential rotation. Here, we alleviate this limitation by using explicit large-eddy simulations, a technique where the unresolved dynamics occurring at the sub-grid scales (SGS) is modeled by extra terms, which are functions of the resolved fields and their derivatives. The combination of high-order numerical schemes, high resolutions, and the gradient SGS model allow us to capture the small-scale dynamos produced during the binary neutron star mergers. Here we follow the first 50 milliseconds after the merger and, for the first time, we find numerical convergence on the magnetic field amplification, in terms of integrated energy and spectral distribution over spatial scales. We also find that the average intensity of the magnetic field in the remnant saturates at $\sim 10^{16}$~G around $5$~ms after the merger. After $20-30$~ms, both toroidal and poloidal magnetic field components grow continuously, fed by the winding mechanism that provides a slow inverse cascade. We find no clear hints for magneto-rotational instabilities, and no significant impact of the magnetic field on the redistribution of angular momentum in the remnant in our simulations, probably due to the very turbulent and dynamical topology of the magnetic field at all stages, with small-scale components largely dominating over the large-scale ones.
The $\Delta$-Self-Consistent-Field ($\Delta$SCF) method has been established as an accurate and computationally efficient approach for calculating absolute core electron binding energies for light elements up to chlorine, but relatively little is known about the performance of this method for heavier elements. In this work, we present $\Delta$SCF calculations of transition metal (TM) 2$p$ core electron binding energies for a series of 60 molecular compounds containing the first row transition metals Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Fe and Co. We find that the calculated TM 2$p_{3/2}$ binding energies are less accurate than the results for the lighter elements with a mean absolute error (MAE) of 0.73 eV compared to experimental gas phase photoelectron spectroscopy results. However, our results suggest that the error depends mostly on the element and is rather insensitive to the chemical environment. By applying an element-specific correction to the binding energies the MAE is reduced to 0.20 eV, similar to the accuracy obtained for the lighter elements.
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA intends to learn more about stars, neutron stars, black holes, nebulae and other space objects by launching a new X-ray telescope satellite, the IXPE, from Florida early Thursday. The $214 million IXPE satellite, or X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, will orbit the Earth as the...
Recently, topological states of matter have witnessed a new physical phenomenon where gapless edge and bulk excitations coexist. This manifests in the existence of exponentially localized edge modes living at criticalities. The criticalities with topological and non-topological properties enable one to look into an unprecedented and interesting multicritical phenomenon: topological phase transition at criticality. We explore the existence of such topological transition between distinct critical phases of different topological nature and reconstruct various suitable theoretical frameworks to characterize them. The bound state solution of Dirac equation, winding number, scaling theory, critical exponents and correlation factors of curvature function are constructed at criticality to identify the topological transition between distinct critical phases separated by multicritical points. Finally, we discuss the experimental observabilities of these results in superconducting circuits and ultracold atoms.
A cluster intermediate in age between the Pleiades (150 Myr) and the Hyades (600 Myr) is needed to probe the rotational evolution, especially the transition between fast and slow rotation that occurs between the two ages. We study the rich 300 Myr-old open cluster NGC 3532 to provide constraints on angular momentum loss. Measuring the rotation periods builds on our prior work of providing spectroscopic membership information for the cluster, and it supports the chromospheric activity measurements of cluster stars that we provide in a companion paper. Using 42 d-long photometric time series observations, we measured rotation periods for members of NGC 3532 and compared them with the predictions of angular momentum evolution models. We directly measured 176 photometric rotation periods for the cluster members. An additional 113 photometric rotation periods were identified using activity information resulting in a total sample containing 279 rotation periods for FGKM stars in NGC 3532. The colour-period diagram constructed from this rich data set shows a well-populated and structured slow rotator sequence, and a fast rotator sequence evolved beyond zero-age main sequence age whose stars are in transition from fast to slow rotation. We also identify an extended slow rotator sequence, apparently the analogue of the one we previously identified in NGC 2516. We compare our period distribution to rotational isochrones in colour-period space and find that all considered models have certain shortcomings. Using more detailed spin-down models, we evolve the rotation periods of the younger NGC 2516 forward in time and find that the spindown of the models is too aggressive with respect to the slow rotators. In contrast, stars on the evolved fast rotator sequence are not spun down strongly enough by these models. Our observations suggest a shorter crossing time for the rotational gap. (Abridged)
