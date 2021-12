Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 8 seconds. S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is pleased to announce the delivery of custom ergonomic maintenance stands to the Airbus Helicopters Maintenance Training center in Grand Prairie, Texas. The aircrafts that have been outfitted at the training center are the EC120, EC130 and H145. The SAFETY FIRST ergonomic stands allow technicians SAFE access to all areas of the aircraft while creating a highly and efficient ergonomic environment. The stands are designed so that the instructor can train students on how to work efficiently when performing maintenance on the aircraft components. In return, the students are able to focus in more detail on the skill sets offered by the Airbus training instruction due to the safety and comfort provided by the stands.

