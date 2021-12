Competing Wednesday in Wardsville, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling program gained valuable experience in the Blair Oaks Tournament. “We got to see what our kids could do against wrestlers that were more in line with them as novice wrestlers,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “However, we did struggle at times. We got some good work and some key wins with some of our kids. We had a couple of kids get their first wins of the season. Others placed within the top four of their weight classes, which was good to see.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO