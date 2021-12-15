ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Danny Ainge To Almost Make Lots Of Trades For The Utah Jazz

By Tom Ley
defector.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge, a shrewd team-builder who always knew exactly which move to make in order to maximize his team’s performance, and who,...

defector.com

ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge reveals true feelings about Celtics

Former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has opened up about his time with the C’s. After stepping down from being a Celtics front office high-up, Danny Ainge has officially joined the Utah Jazz to become the team’s alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday. Ainge spent...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade reacts to Danny Ainge joining Jazz

Danny Ainge is joining the Utah Jazz front office just a few months after “retiring” from his role with the Boston Celtics. While it’s shocking for some, NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t be more hyped up about it. Wade, who is a minority owner of the...
NBA
NESN

Danny Ainge Was ‘Pushed Significantly’ To Consider Taking Jazz Job

Many anticipated Danny Ainge would be back in the NBA (in at least some capacity) as soon as news broke that he was stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. And though Ainge himself never ruled out the possibility, it appears he didn’t expect it to...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Danny Ainge hired to oversee basketball operations with Jazz

Danny Ainge has landed another front office job with an NBA team, and it is hardly a surprise where he ended up. Ainge has been hired by the Utah Jazz to oversee basketball operations, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Justin Zanik will remain with the team as general manager for the time being. Ainge’s official title with the Jazz will be “Alternate Governor and CEO.”
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Danny Ainge News

On June 2, 2021, Danny Ainge stunned the NBA world by retiring as head of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. Today, he stunned everyone again by returning to the NBA with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz announced that Ainge is joining the team as CEO and alternate governor. Per...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Was Danny Ainge Fired by the Boston Celtics?

Celtics’ former President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge was hired by the Utah Jazz as alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday raising a lot of questions from the Boston media. Was Ainge fired? If not, why did he leave Boston for another executive job after “retiring”?. Ainge...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Danny Ainge Returns To Basketball Thanks To New Role With The Jazz

Danny Ainge got to be the president of the Boston Celtics for many years, and at the end of his tenure, it was becoming clear that the team needed to go in a different direction. In the offseason, Ainge stepped down and gave the position to Brad Stevens. From there, Brad Stevens hired Ime Udoka as head coach, and now, the Celtics are much better off, even if they have gotten off to a slow start this season.
NBA
bostonnews.net

Danny Ainge joining Jazz as CEO, expected to keep GM, coach

The Utah Jazz hired Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday. "I have known and respected Ryan and Ashley Smith for many years," Ainge said in a statement. "What they are doing here in Utah is amazing and I am excited to be a part of their vision for the Jazz and Smith Entertainment Group as a whole."
NBA
ABC4

Former BYU star Danny Ainge officially hired in front-office role by Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A move that has been speculated for months finally became official for the Utah Jazz. Former BYU star Danny Ainge has taken an important role with the team as an alternate governor and CEO of the state’s NBA franchise, with a focus on the team’s basketball operations, a report by […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge already back in NBA with fancy new title with Jazz

Danny Ainge is back in the NBA. The former Boston Celtics executive retired the team’s President in June, but clearly felt the urge to get back involved in an NBA front office. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Ainge has accepted a role with the Utah Jazz to become the organization’s alternate governor and CEO Jazz of basketball.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Of course you add Danny Ainge as CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball and Donovan Mitchell continues to wow

Another massive day in the development of the Utah Jazz franchise and Ryan Smith’s ownership group as the Utah Jazz name Danny Ainge the CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball. Of course you make this move David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Donovan Mitchell continues to be outstanding and last night it was being under the weather that brought him back to some of his core principals and he just continues to wow. Right now Donovan is the #1 pick and roll offensive player in the NBA. The Jazz offense has the answer to whatever question is being thrown its direction. #utahjazz #dannyainge #donovanmitchell — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz make massive change in front office with new hire

The Utah Jazz have just made a major decision about the construction of their front office. Per NBA insider and ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is hiring Danny Ainge as their alternate governor and CEO of the organization. General Manager Justin Zanick will retain his position, with Ainge overseeing basketball.
NBA
Danny Ainge made a good first impression in Utah — and it stuck

“What did you do today?” BYU’s star guard Danny Ainge asked a startled 12-year-old ball boy during pregame warmups prior to the start of the 1979-80 basketball season. “I don’t know, I went to class,” I said, surprised he was even asking. This give-and-take began a new pregame ritual before each home game at the Marriott Center.
UTAH STATE
bostonnews.net

Reports: Jazz hiring Danny Ainge as CEO

The Utah Jazz are set to hire Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday. Justin Zanik will remain the team's general manager, per the reports. Ainge, 62, left the Boston Celtics after 18 seasons, announcing his retirement in June. During Ainge's tenure, the Celtics...
NBA
NECN

Danny Ainge Opens Up About Leaving Boston, Joining Jazz

Danny Ainge opens up about leaving Boston, joining Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Danny Ainge is ready to begin a new chapter in his NBA career. The former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations officially joined the Utah Jazz front office on Wednesday as their alternate governor and CEO. He had spent the last few months away from the game after stepping down from his role with the C's and being replaced by Brad Stevens.
NBA

