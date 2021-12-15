The Energy Report: Inflation Duration

Rising prices continue to squeeze businesses at least as hard as consumers, according to a new report suggesting persistent inflation could be slow to abate. The Producer Price Index for “final demand”—a measure of the selling prices charged by domestic producers of goods and services—rose 0.8% in November compared to October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was well above the 0.5% increase economists had expected, according to a consensus poll cited by Wells Fargo Securities, and made for an unprecedented 9.6% year-over-year increase in prices. The 12-month jump was the biggest since the bureau started tracking yearly data in 2010.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO