Texas State

Texas State has record-breaking year for NSF CAREER award recipients

txstate.edu
 4 days ago

Texas State University’s growing cohort of National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) grant recipients reached an all-time high in 2021 with four awards. The CAREER program offers the NSF’s most prestigious awards in support of junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through...

news.txstate.edu

