ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reddit jumps on IPO bandwagon with confidential filing

Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Reddit Inc, whose message boards became the go-to destination for day traders during this year's meme stock frenzy, said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with U.S. securities regulators. Reuters first reported on Reddit's IPO plans in September. The social media company is...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

'It's Time' for Reddit to Go Public as It Files for IPO

Established more than a decade-and-a-half ago, the social news aggregation and community website Reddit, recently valued at $10 billion, is now ready to go public with a confidential filing with the SEC. Greg Martin, co-founder of Rainmaker Securities, spoke to Cheddar about one of the "original" social media companies' future prospects as a public company. "We've seen very successful IPOs from Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Snapchat, in the social media arena, and Reddit is next in that line," Martin said. "So, I think it's time."
BUSINESS
irei.com

TPG files IPO paperwork

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. It listed an offer size of $100 million in an S-1 filing. TPG has about $109 billion in assets listed. Total revenues this year have been almost $4 billion, and profits stand at more than $1.7 billion, it said in its prospectus, reported the Financial Times.
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Reddit IPO: What You Need To Know

Reddit, the popular online community with tens of thousands of subgroups dedicated to interests as varied as cryptocurrency to a childless existence, announced that it has filed a confidential report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks the company’s first step towards an initial public offering (IPO).
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Reddit Eyeing IPO at Valuation of $15B

After several successful rounds of private funding that have brought its valuation to $10 billion, Reddit is testing the IPO waters. The social media platform known as the internet’s town hall said it confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, with the number of shares to be offered and the price range yet to be determined.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Huffman
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Snoop Dogg
9to5Mac

Reddit IPO planned, but details under wraps for now

A Reddit IPO (initial public offering) plan has been announced by the company, which would allow its shares to be publicly traded …. Reddit has revealed that it is in discussions with the SEC, but is using a confidential process designed to allow it to withhold details until any arrangements have been finalized. The company is merely notifying its intentions, via a three-paragraph statement.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Deadline

Meme Stock Kingmaker Reddit Moves Towards IPO With Confidential SEC Registration

Meme stock engine and message board giant Reddit moved a step closer to a public offering, launching the process this week via a confidential filing with the SEC. It’s been a frenetic year for initial public offerings, with IPOS of more than 900 companies after many businesses and investors sat out an uncertain 2020. Online brokerage Robinhood Markets, the trading app that was also at the center of the meme stock frenzy that started in January, had its IPO in July. (IPOs have raised nearly $300 billion in 2021.) Reddit did not disclose the number of shares to be offered, the...
STOCKS
The Verge

Reddit files to take the company public

Reddit announced late Wednesday that it has started the process of taking the company public, by filing a confidential S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The number of shares to be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering haven’t been determined yet, the company said, adding that it was in a quiet period and could not provide further details for regulatory reasons, which is standard practice.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Bandwagon#Tencent Holdings#Stock#Reuters#Twitter Inc#University Of Florida
DEALBREAKER

Reddit Files To Become Meme Stock Of Its Own

Antonio Zugaldia, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Reddit injected a little life in the market at the beginning of this year, and it’s hoping to do the same at the beginning of next. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy,...
MARKETS
investing.com

WallStreetBets Jokes of Pumping Reddit Stock After IPO Filing

(Bloomberg) -- It took approximately zero seconds for Reddit users to dissect the social media platform's short announcement on Wednesday that it had filed for a confidential initial public offering. On WallStreetBets, the subreddit responsible for igniting this year’s meme stock craze, the pile-ons were plentiful, the profanity more so....
STOCKS
Law.com

Reddit Files for IPO After Igniting the Year’s Meme Stock Frenzy

Reddit has encountered controversy for a relatively hands-off approach toward moderation on the site, which critics have said allows racism and violent speech to fester. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy, said it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
TechCrunch

A few questions about the impending Reddit IPO

Social hub Reddit filed to go public, TechCrunch reports. You know what that means: It’s time to ask questions. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Often The Exchange digs into topics and companies that we cannot claim...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Reddit Files for IPO: Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

There has been a frenzy in U.S. IPO markets for the last 20 months. Social media companies have also joined the party. After Rumble and TMTG (Tump Media & Technology Group), which are listing through a SPAC reverse merger, Reddit has also filed confidentially for an IPO. Here are the details about the IPO date, price, and prospective valuation.
STOCKS
CBS News

Reddit says it has filed for an IPO

Reddit has filed for an initial public offering through a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While the timing of the IPO is unclear, the filing comes after a strong year of public offerings for technology companies. It also comes after Reddit's own WallStreetBets group...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

What is Dogecoin and why is the price going up?

DOGECOIN has been considered by many to be a "joke" cryptocurrency, but interest in the coin has boomed recently. The crypto coin took a significant dip earlier this year, at one stage hitting below $0.2, but what is the price of it now?. But first, a word of warning: you...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy