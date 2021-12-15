ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The most expensive Fire TV Smart TV ever has just been released

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t count the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which cots over $100k and comes with a Fire TV rear-seat entertainment system, the single most expensive Fire TV anything has just been released in the form of the new Toshiba 75-inch M550 Series Fire TV Smart TV. Coming in at a retail...

www.aftvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv#Smart Tvs#The Jeep Grand Cherokee#Toshiba#Hdr#Dolby Vision#Hlg#Qled#Lcd#Omni Se
Digital Trends

We can’t believe this 55-inch 4K TV is only $250 for Black Friday

Gone are the days that 4K TVs are only for the rich and famous, as they’ve become more affordable over the past several years, especially when Black Friday TV deals are available. If you want a head start for your holiday shopping, you should know that some of the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs are already available. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals — a $120 discount for this 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $248 from its original price of $368.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 40-inch Smart LED TV is only $128 at Walmart

It’s incredible how affordable smart TVs can be these days, and if you’re in the market for a new or additional one for your home, it’s hard to beat this onn. 40" LED Roku Smart TV, which is just $128 at Walmart starting Nov. 22. This onn. 40” LED TV...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
WRBL News 3

These great Amazon devices and home electronics are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though the holidays are just over a week away, you still have a chance to get your hands on a wide range of useful gifts for the season. In fact, a good number of current deals promise to arrive from Amazon before Christmas. We’ve […]
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile brings back popular promo for a free 5G iPhone 13 Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. T-Mobile dropped us a line to let us know that starting today, it is offering a new promotion that it calls the "buy a line, get a line offer." This is how it works. Anyone with two or more voice lines on T-Mobile can add an additional voice line and get another for free. This is available for all of T-Mobile's popular plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy