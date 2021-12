The race for one Olympic spot has become a point of interest in figure skating this season in the lead-up to the Olympic Games Beijing 2022. Just one Spanish ice dance team will get the ticket to February's Games, and both Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin as well as Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz have finished inside the top 12 at the world championships in the past.

