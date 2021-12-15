ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County searching for replacement crane truck

By Hunter Diehl Challis Messenger
Post Register
 2 days ago

Custer County Road and Bridge workers lost their crane truck about two months ago and are on the lookout for a replacement. Road and Bridge Supervisor Brandon Jones said finding a replacement part for the old military vehicle is unlikely. County commissioners approved spending $25,000 to buy...

