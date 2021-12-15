County searching for replacement crane truck

A recent infusion of nearly $25.5 million in the City of Williamsport through the American Rescue Plan funds has energized the Williamsport Bureau of Fire as it seeks replacement of two engines and a ladder truck that have reached their life spans. “The goals are to maintain a modern, safe and reliable fleet of apparatus that meets the current and future needs of the department,” said Fire Chief Mark Killian during a recent meeting with members of council’s finance committee. The department also is going through an accreditation process to provide the most cost effective methods of providing fire service, he said. The department is using a realistic, data-driven apparatus replacement plan taking into account the city’s financial outlook, he said.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO