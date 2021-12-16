Mavs Reveal Injury Decision On Luka: How Long Will He Sit Out?

Doncic has been hampered since spraining his left ankle on Nov. 15. He was forced to miss three straight games before opting to make his return, but the injury issue did not subside.

Dec 15, 2021

The injury originally occurred in that 111-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets in mid-November. And then on Friday, he finished playing 37 minutes, but re-aggravated his ankle injury during the third quarter of a 106-93 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He said after the game he tried to play through it but maybe shouldn't have played in the fourth quarter.

“I probably shouldn’t have played in the fourth,” said Doncic. “I wasn’t feeling very good, but I tried to be out there.''

Doncic leads the team with 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this season. Kristaps Porzingis is trying to carry a larger load, and Jalen Brunson has taken Luka's point guard position, but Dallas is 2-4 in the games Luka has missed. Brunson has good numbers, with averages of 14.4 points and 4.8 assists. But through four seasons, Doncic has become one of the best triple-double threats in NBA history as he has averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

All of those numbers now take a weekend for rest and rehab.