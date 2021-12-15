WELCOME FROM VICE PRESIDENT VICTOR K. WILSON

Dr. Rupa Iyer is the inaugural Vice President of Research, Innovation, and Economic Development at Tarleton State University. Prior to joining Tarleton State University, she was the Founding Director of Biotechnology programs and Professor of Engineering Technology at the University of Houston’s College of Technology (UH), where she created, designed, and implemented an interdisciplinary research-based biotechnology degree program. As founding director of biotechnology programs at the University of Houston in 2005, she generated millions of dollars in state and federal funding including the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to develop research and education programs and to design laboratories. She served as the Director for Center for Life Sciences Technology (UH). She was the Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies for the College of Technology at UH (2013 -2017) and a Fulbright Specialist to Morocco (2016).

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO