ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WELCOME FROM VICE PRESIDENT VICTOR K. WILSON

uga.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to UGA Student Affairs! We’re here to make sure that students at the University of Georgia have the best learning experience possible!. Whether hanging out with friends at the Tate Center, attending a program in a residence hall, exercising at the Ramsey Center, or participating in one of more...

studentaffairs.uga.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uga.edu

Office of the Dean of Students

The University of Georgia has a coronavirus website to provide the campus community with information about health, travel, emergency preparedness, and campus operations. Caleb Ray, a third-year financial planning major, knew UGA was the place he wanted to be following his seven years in the United States Air Force.
COLLEGES
uga.edu

Dean’s Update 12/14/21

Happy Holidays to you and your family! I want to thank you all for your hard work throughout this fall semester. I appreciate the multiple challenges and stresses everyone is going through and understand the anxiety about planning for next year. However, I also know there are plenty of reasons to be grateful in FACS and lots of exciting things to look forward to! I hope everyone takes advantage of the holiday break to rest and recharge.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Staff Matters

We believe that our staff, and the impact they make in the lives of students and colleagues at the University of Georgia, matters. We are fortunate to have incredible people dedicated to create opportunities and experiences for UGA’s students so they may engage meaningfully, grow intellectually, and build character.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
shu.edu

Monica Burnette Named Vice President of Student Services

Message from President Nyre to the University Community:. I am very pleased to announce that Monica Burnette, Ph.D., who has served as Interim Vice President of Student Services since August, has been appointed to the permanent role. A member of our community since 2013, Dr. Burnette excels at fostering a...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
utoledo.edu

UToledo Names New Vice President for University Advancement

Floyd Akins, a fundraiser with 25 years of experience in higher education advancement, public relations and admissions, will join The University of Toledo as vice president for University advancement on Feb. 14. Akins comes to UToledo from Michigan State University, where he is associate vice president for advancement, overseeing constituent...
TOLEDO, OH
uga.edu

Student Affairs

The University of Georgia is committed to principles of equal opportunity and affirmative action. Click here to learn more »
ATHENS, GA
gvsu.edu

GVSU names inaugural vice president for Student Affairs

President Philomena V. Mantella announced the university has appointed Jennifer Hall-Jones as Grand Valley’s first vice president for Student Affairs. Hall-Jones is currently the interim vice president for Student Affairs at Ohio University. Hall-Jones was chosen from a national pool of candidates and was one of the four candidates...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back#Uga#Learning Environment#Uga Student Affairs#The University Of Georgia#Vkw
uga.edu

Congratulations to the College’s six First Honor Graduates!

This fall, six First Honor Graduates in the Mary Frances Early College of Education will be recognized at the University of Georgia’s fall 2021 Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17. To be a First Honor Graduate, a student must maintain a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average throughout...
COLLEGES
KTVZ

COCC Vice President Alicia Moore earns honor from state community college association

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s Alicia Moore, Ph.D., vice president of student affairs, was named this week as the 2021-22 recipient of the Oregon Community College Association’s Cam Preus Award for extraordinary commitment to community colleges. The statewide honor recognizes an Oregon community college employee,...
BEND, OR
uga.edu

Demetrius D. Smith named associate vice president for Student Affairs

Athens, Ga. – Demetrius D. Smith, currently special assistant to the vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion and student affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, has been named associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Georgia. Smith will provide strategic leadership to support UGA and...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Commencement marks milestone for new UGA graduates

There are moments, milestones and memories that mark a person’s life. For some, it’s missing a chance to compete in the Olympics by .001 of a second or professors who offer pivotal words of wisdom. For others, it’s a physical marker dedicated to something important or a personal marker like getting married or having a child. For graduates of the University of Georgia, Commencement is certainly one of those markers.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
missouristate.edu

Vice president announces retirement

Dr. Jim Baker has been a part of Missouri State University’s leadership team for almost three decades. Today (Dec. 16) he announced that he’s retiring on June 30. Baker, vice president for research and economic development and international programs, came to the university with President John Keiser in July 1993 as assistant to the president.
MISSOURI STATE
uga.edu

STUDENT AFFAIRS STUDENT/FACULTY ENRICHMENT FUND

Beginning July 1, 2009, use of the Student/Faculty Enrichment Fund by a faculty member requires approval prior to the event. Please click on the “Approval Form” to the right and click “Submit” once completed. The Enrichment Fund encourages faculty to host voluntary, out-of-class social gatherings with...
COLLEGES
uga.edu

UGA celebrates National Mentor Month

The University of Georgia Mentor Program is celebrating Mentor Month. Mentor Month is observed nationally during the month of January and is highlighted by a number of key events. This year’s UGA Mentor Month events are “I am a UGA Mentor Day” on Jan. 6; “International Day of Mentoring” and...
COLLEGES
uga.edu

COVID-19 cases drop at UGA at end of semester

Cases decrease from previous week; pop-up testing offered ahead of holiday break. In the last week of the fall semester at the University of Georgia, reported cases of COVID-19 on campus remain low, dropping 25% from the previous week. A total of 22 cases were reported for the week of...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA car tags pave the way for students

Specialty license plate program has funded over 3,500 scholarship awards for UGA students. The 60,000 active University of Georgia license plates display Bulldog pride to the world, but they also support scholarships for UGA students. Every new or renewed UGA license plate in the state of Georgia raises money for...
COLLEGES
tarleton.edu

Meet the Vice President of Research

Dr. Rupa Iyer is the inaugural Vice President of Research, Innovation, and Economic Development at Tarleton State University. Prior to joining Tarleton State University, she was the Founding Director of Biotechnology programs and Professor of Engineering Technology at the University of Houston’s College of Technology (UH), where she created, designed, and implemented an interdisciplinary research-based biotechnology degree program. As founding director of biotechnology programs at the University of Houston in 2005, she generated millions of dollars in state and federal funding including the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to develop research and education programs and to design laboratories. She served as the Director for Center for Life Sciences Technology (UH). She was the Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies for the College of Technology at UH (2013 -2017) and a Fulbright Specialist to Morocco (2016).
STEPHENVILLE, TX
uga.edu

STUDENT AFFAIRS GRADUATE ASSISTANTSHIPS

UGA Student Affairs is committed to serving as an educational laboratory for graduate students pursuing careers in Student Affairs, however, all students enrolled in or applying to a master’s-level graduate degree program offered at the University of Georgia are eligible to apply for graduate assistantships through this process. The...
COLLEGES
uga.edu

UGA faculty elected Fellows of the National Academy of Inventors

University of Georgia professors Scott NeSmith, Anumantha Kanthasamy and S. Edward Law have been elected Fellows of the National Academy of Inventors. Including these three new Fellows, 12 UGA faculty have received this honor, all of them since 2013. NAI Fellows must be involved in creating or facilitating inventions that...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy