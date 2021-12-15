ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Office of the Dean of Students

uga.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Georgia has a coronavirus website to provide the campus...

studentaffairs.uga.edu

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
Washington Post

Since covid, students have been angry. How can teachers help?

Q: I'm not a parent, but I am a high school teacher. There is a strong undercurrent of anger among our students. I'm trying to create a safe space in my classroom. I have a good rapport with my students, but when I'm in the hallway or a large study hall with 200-plus children and only four adults, I'm nervous. Some of the students are, too.
EDUCATION
msstate.edu

MSU Alumni Association announces student delegate officers

STARKVILLE, Miss.—The Mississippi State University Alumni Association is announcing four new leaders of its student organization known as the Alumni Delegates. —Sophie Jones of Birmingham, Alabama, president, a junior biomedical engineering major;. —Logan Strietelmeier of Collierville, Tennessee, vice president of member education, a sophomore mechanical engineering major;. —Lauren Nichols...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WISH-TV

University of Evansville hires new dean of students

EVANSVILLE (Inside INdiana Business) – The University of Evansville has hired Rachel Carpenter as its new vice president for student affairs and dean of students. Carpenter will succeed Dana Clayton, who is set to retire in February after 32 years at the university. Carpenter is expected to begin on June...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wvu.edu

Four students referred to WVU Office of Student Conduct for online posts

Four students have been referred to the West Virginia University Office of Student Conduct where they could face disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion. These students were identified as sharing threatening information online and are in violation of the University’s zero-tolerance policy for any behaviors that incite anxiety or fear concerning campus safety.
MORGANTOWN, WV
uga.edu

UGA car tags pave the way for students

Specialty license plate program has funded over 3,500 scholarship awards for UGA students. The 60,000 active University of Georgia license plates display Bulldog pride to the world, but they also support scholarships for UGA students. Every new or renewed UGA license plate in the state of Georgia raises money for...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean Of Students#The University Of Georgia#Uga
utdailybeacon.com

Dean of Students Shea Kidd Brown to leave UT in January

Dean of Students Shea Kidd Brown, known by students as “Dean Shea,” will leave UT in January to take a position as vice president for campus life at Wake Forest University. Kidd Brown came to UT in 2018 and quickly made a name for herself as an engaged...
UTAH STATE
uga.edu

STUDENT AFFAIRS STUDENT/FACULTY ENRICHMENT FUND

Beginning July 1, 2009, use of the Student/Faculty Enrichment Fund by a faculty member requires approval prior to the event. Please click on the “Approval Form” to the right and click “Submit” once completed. The Enrichment Fund encourages faculty to host voluntary, out-of-class social gatherings with...
COLLEGES
The Oakland Post

Q&A: Dean of students talks vaccine mandate ahead of winter semester

Dean of Students Michael Wadsworth sat down with me Wednesday afternoon to discuss the roll out of the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate during the last few months, and provide some clarity on what to expect heading into the winter semester. Here is the full Q&A of our conversation. Jeff...
COLLEGES
CU Boulder News & Events

Dean of undergraduate education puts student success first

Growing up as a third-generation Japanese American in a multi-ethnic, multi-racial California community, Daryl Maeda began questioning early on how he fit into the larger picture of society in the U.S. We want to equip [students] with the capability to spend decades of their lives and careers exploring new avenues....
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theticker.org

Office of Student Life’s Crystal Tejada leaves Baruch

Interim Associate Director of Student Activities and Diversity Initiatives Crystal Tejada of the Office of Student Life announced her departure from Baruch College at the end of the fall 2021 semester. “Although these past couple of years club life at the college has not been ideal, I commend each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uga.edu

New gifts to support lecture series, UGA student athletes

The University of Georgia recently received two gifts from alumnus Jimmy DeLoach Jr. (B.S.Ed. ’82), president of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) and vice president of Tidewater Landscape Management; his wife Maria; and his younger daughter Anna DeLoach (B.S.H.P. ’18). The gifts will support a new lecture series...
COLLEGE SPORTS
uga.edu

STUDENT AFFAIRS GRADUATE ASSISTANTSHIPS

UGA Student Affairs is committed to serving as an educational laboratory for graduate students pursuing careers in Student Affairs, however, all students enrolled in or applying to a master’s-level graduate degree program offered at the University of Georgia are eligible to apply for graduate assistantships through this process. The...
COLLEGES
uga.edu

Georgia 4-H enriches well-being for teachers, students during COVID-19 pandemic

Educators have faced overwhelming challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Georgia 4-H continued to deliver essential and effective programming supporting teachers and students during the height of the crisis. The 2020-21 school year called for a shift in methodology across all avenues of education. As Georgia’s teachers reinvented their classroom...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay Net

Strategic Education Office, Pax Pilots Bring Aviation To Students

Students from Lexington Park Elementary School give a thumbs-up as they “take to the skies” during their simulator flight at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Kaitlin Wicker) LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - Fifth grade students at Lexington Park Elementary saw their classroom instruction come...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
KBUR

Iowa Wesleyan University Announces New Dean of Students

Mount Pleasant, IA- Iowa Wesleyan University has named a new Dean of Students. Eric Booth has been named the university’s Dean of Students, effective immediately. previously serving as the university’s Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Residential Life, Booth came to Iowa Wesleyan in July 2021 with over 20 years of experience in student development.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy