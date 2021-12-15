ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STUDENT AFFAIRS STUDENT/FACULTY ENRICHMENT FUND

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning July 1, 2009, use of the Student/Faculty Enrichment Fund by a...

greatergc.com

Emergency Grant Funding for students available next term

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Community College will distribute up to $350 per student in federal funding during the Spring 2022 term through an emergency grant from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERFIII). The grant funds are intended to help alleviate students’ financial hardships caused by the COVID-19...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU and UM students, faculty, and visitors now able to keep firearms in a locked car

The board approved changes to the rules last month to bring the UM System in line with an appeals court ruling saying that employees can keep guns in their vehicles on campus. The details of Friday's discussion about the rules were not clear ahead of the meeting. The post MU and UM students, faculty, and visitors now able to keep firearms in a locked car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
In Homeland Security

Helping Educational Leaders Build Skills in Administration, Student Affairs, and Online Education

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education and. Dr. Jan Spencer, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education. More than ever, educational leaders and administrators need to advance their leadership skills to include effective ways to deliver online education. In this episode,...
EDUCATION
Chronicle

Students, faculty protest recently announced changes to Thompson Writing Program

Students, faculty and members of supporting organizations gathered at the front of the Duke University Chapel to protest recent changes to the Thompson Writing Program Sunday. The demonstration, organized by the Duke Faculty Union, began at 3:30 p.m., eventually swelling to over 100 protesters at the chapel steps. The DFU...
PROTESTS
cincinnatimagazine.com

What Colleges, Faculty, and Students Learned From the Pandemic

As the global COVID-19 pandemic dawns in March 2020, Joan Ferrante awakes with a plan: She’ll write a book. She recruits colleagues at Northern Kentucky University, who are scrambling to reinvent their classes for remote teaching, to be her potential co-authors. The whole world has the feeling of unprecedented...
CINCINNATI, OH
usj.edu

USJ Family Nurse Practitioner Student and Faculty Share Expertise on WNPR

Nursing shortages are being reported across the country, but there’s also rising interest in this critically important profession. Today on NPR’s “Where We Live,” you’ll hear from two members of the University of Saint Joseph community—Assistant Professor of Nursing Heather L. Evans, Ph.D., RNC-MNN, CLC, and Victoria Rufo, RN, who is a Family Nurse Practitioner student, pursuing her master’s degree in Nursing—discuss why the term “burnout” doesn’t capture what’s driving the shortage.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
une.edu

UNE faculty member and graduate student named winners at national poster event

Collyn J. Baeder, M.P.H., assistant clinical professor and internship coordinator for Health, Wellness, and Occupational Studies, and Elisabelle Bocal, M.S., M.S.W. ’24, reunion gift officer for Institutional Advancement and School of Social Work graduate student, are named winners at the 2021 Poster Fair of the national Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC).
BIDDEFORD, ME
Indiana Daily Student

IU students, faculty share how to overcome finals week

An IU professor and students said being organized in their studies and life during finals season helps keep stress levels down. IU clinical psychology professor Anne Zhang said the Yerkes-Dodson curve describes the relationship between people’s anxiety and performance. The curve determines whether people will be motivated or overwhelmed by this pressure, Zhang said. She said it is important for students to stay in the middle of this curve with a healthy mix of pressure and relaxation.
COLLEGES
University of Arkansas

Communication Sciences and Disorders Students and Faculty Shine at National Convention

University of Arkansas students and faculty in the communication sciences and disorders (CDIS) program presented research recently at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) Convention in Washington, D.C. The ASHA Convention is the premier convention for professionals in the field of communication disorders across the United States. This year's convention was presented in a hybrid format and CDIS students and faculty provided presentations via multiple formats.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Daily Nebraskan

Student, faculty perspectives on antisemitism at UNL

Nearly one-third of Jewish college students in the United States have experienced antisemitism on college campuses in the last year, according to a recent study conducted by Hillel International and the Anti-Defamation League. The study also notes that 15% of Jewish college students felt the need to hide their Jewish...
LINCOLN, NE
thenewshouse.com

SU mandates booster shots for students, faculty ahead of spring semester

Vice Chancellor J. Michael Haynie announced new requirements for the spring semester, including a mandate for all Syracuse University students, faculty and staff to receive a booster shot. In a university-wide email, Haynie stated that all eligible students who routinely access campus facilities (both the main SU campus and locations...
SYRACUSE, NY
arizona.edu

SBS Faculty Member and Student Honored in Class of 2021 "40 Under 40" List

Congratulations to College of SBS faculty member Elise Lopez and student Patrick Robles, who are part of the 2021 Class of “40 Under 40,” an honor given to Tucson professionals under the age of 40 for significant achievements and contribution to their profession and community. Read more about the honorees...
TUCSON, AZ
Yale Daily News

Chun contemplates Credit/D/Fail reforms, students and faculty weigh in

When Dean of Yale College Marvin Chun stepped into his position in the fall of 2017, he brought with him a host of ideas for change, particularly in one academic policy area: the Credit/D/Fail option. Now, Chun has set his sights on pushing the deadline for declaring the option further into the semester “as much as possible,” he said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Nebraskan

Students, faculty, staff detail importance of UNL’s anti-racism plan

While lawmakers have cast doubt on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity action plan, students, faculty and staff at UNL see it as a next step in advancing the well-being and sense of belonging for all Huskers. Among these supporters is Batool Ibrahim, UNL’s student...
LINCOLN, NE
ku.edu

Longtime Student Affairs administrator Jane Tuttle to retire

LAWRENCE — Jane Tuttle has influenced the lives of countless students and parents in her 25 years working in Student Affairs at the University of Kansas. Tuttle, who currently serves as the associate vice provost for student affairs, is retiring from KU. She will complete her last day of work Dec. 17 and officially retire on Dec. 31.
LAWRENCE, KS
University of Arkansas

Workshop Series for Faculty: Mentoring Graduate Students and Postdocs

Interested in being a more effective mentor to graduate students and postdocs? This six-session series offers a fun and informative way for all faculty to learn methods to inspire, manage and professionally develop their mentees. Attendees will join a faculty mentoring community to share ideas and experiences to promote student and research success.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

