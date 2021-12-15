STUDENT AFFAIRS STUDENT/FACULTY ENRICHMENT FUND

Nursing shortages are being reported across the country, but there’s also rising interest in this critically important profession. Today on NPR’s “Where We Live,” you’ll hear from two members of the University of Saint Joseph community—Assistant Professor of Nursing Heather L. Evans, Ph.D., RNC-MNN, CLC, and Victoria Rufo, RN, who is a Family Nurse Practitioner student, pursuing her master’s degree in Nursing—discuss why the term “burnout” doesn’t capture what’s driving the shortage.
