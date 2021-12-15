STUDENT AFFAIRS STUDENT/FACULTY ENRICHMENT FUND

An IU professor and students said being organized in their studies and life during finals season helps keep stress levels down. IU clinical psychology professor Anne Zhang said the Yerkes-Dodson curve describes the relationship between people’s anxiety and performance. The curve determines whether people will be motivated or overwhelmed by this pressure, Zhang said. She said it is important for students to stay in the middle of this curve with a healthy mix of pressure and relaxation.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO