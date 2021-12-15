An Emergent Educational Order

The COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing economic crisis shook education systems to their core and forced urgent national and international responses to ensure continuity of learning. At its height, over 1.6 billion students all over the world had their learning disrupted, exacerbating the pre-existing global learning crisis and thus creating a crisis within a crisis. And with more than a complete year of schooling lost in many parts of the world, learning poverty —the share of 10-year-olds who cannot read a basic text— could rise up to 70 percent. As schools re-open, some countries are still using hybrid or blended learning strategies, and the challenge to recover lost learning must be top priority. The need to ensure that education systems implement coherent national learning recovery programs and reforms to emerge from the pandemic resilient, more equitable, and effective so that we can accelerate learning is more important now than ever.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO