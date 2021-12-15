ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Buildings Closing In Anticipation of Severe Weather

 4 days ago

Press Release

In anticipation of severe and sustained weather throughout the metro area, the City of Des Moines will close its public buildings today at 4 p.m. and nonessential personnel will be dismissed at that time.

For more information and to stay weather prepared, follow your local news outlets, the National Weather Service Des Moines and the Polk County Emergency Management.

Updates will also be posted on the City website, Twitter and Facebook accounts as necessary.

Contact

Al Setka

Chief Communications Officer, City Manager’s Office

(515) 283-4057

AMSetka@dmgov.org

About the City of Des Moines

The City of Des Moines: Iowa’s capital city and local government servicing more than 217,000 residents, 51+ neighborhoods, over 4,000 acres of parkland and 81 miles of trails. The City of Des Moines stands to be a financially strong city with exceptional city services, fostering an involved community in a customer friendly atmosphere. Visit DSM.city, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

