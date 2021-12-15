City Buildings Closing In Anticipation of Severe Weather

Press Release

In anticipation of severe and sustained weather throughout the metro area, the City of Des Moines will close its public buildings today at 4 p.m. and nonessential personnel will be dismissed at that time.

For more information and to stay weather prepared, follow your local news outlets, the National Weather Service Des Moines and the Polk County Emergency Management.

Updates will also be posted on the City website, Twitter and Facebook accounts as necessary.

