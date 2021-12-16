90 Day Fiancé’s Jason Hitch Dead at 45 Due to COVID-19 Complications

Mariah Carey gave ex Nick Cannon ‘her deepest and most sincerest condolences’ after his 5-month-old son Zen died of a brain tumor, a source says. Following the tragic death of his 5-month-old son Zen on December 5, Nick Cannon, 41, heard from his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 52. “Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She is not expected to say anything about it publicly and she will not discuss it if asked about it because Mariah prefers to keep these types of matters private.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO