Public Health

90 Day Fiancé’s Jason Hitch Dead at 45 Due to COVID-19 Complications

 2 days ago

90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has passed...

Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
HollywoodLife

enstarz.com

'90 Day Fiance' Star Jason Hitch Dead At 45: Was He Killed? Did He Suffer From Medical Issues?

Jason Hitch, a reality TV star who appeared on "90 Day Fiance" Season 2, has died. He was 45. Hitch's sister, Shannon, first confirmed the tragic news to several news outlets. According to her, her brother passed away inside an intensive care unit in a hospital in Florida on Tuesday. Before Hitch took his last breath, she reportedly stayed with him and saw him for the last time.
Ok Magazine

hotnewhiphop.com

TODAY.com

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Hello Magazine

Hello Magazine

