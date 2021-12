This late into the 2022 recruiting cycle, most fans of Ohio State recruiting know which defensive linemen the Buckeyes are hoping to wrap up the current class with. Those names are Hero Kanu, Omari Abor and Christen Miller. All three are reportedly targeting January announcements at their respective All-American games. The Buckeyes are thought to be in a good spot with Kanu and the same holds true for Abor, albeit to perhaps a bit of a lesser extent. Miller, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle, is down to Georgia and Ohio State, but has been thought to be favoring his hometown Bulldogs.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO