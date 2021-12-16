3. DIY your own glitter ornaments.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you live in the middle of a bustling city, the cottagecore decor trend lets you pretend you’re surrounded by rolling green hills in the English countryside. All about the aesthetic of the ideal rural life, the trend starting hitting it big in early 2020 and is still going strong. If you don’t want to transform your pad into a place that was plucked from a BBC special, though, you can still work the look in small ways. Specifically, we’re talking about the genius idea of using mugs as planters, as seen in Amanda Montell’s house tour (and the photo below).

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO