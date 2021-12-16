ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

3. DIY your own glitter ornaments.

By Cassie Sheets
Fremont Tribune
 1 day ago

Clear ornaments are easy to find at craft...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fox News

DIY Christmas fragrance goes viral on TikTok, and you can make it at home

Do you want a holiday home fragrance but don’t want to break the bank? Shannon Doherty has a DIY recipe that you can whip up right in your kitchen. The Connecticut-based lifestyle content creator shared her family’s festive fragrance recipe to TikTok a day after Thanksgiving, and she says it’ll make your house "smell like Christmas."
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

The Adorable, Easy Houseplant Hack That’s Hiding Right in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you live in the middle of a bustling city, the cottagecore decor trend lets you pretend you’re surrounded by rolling green hills in the English countryside. All about the aesthetic of the ideal rural life, the trend starting hitting it big in early 2020 and is still going strong. If you don’t want to transform your pad into a place that was plucked from a BBC special, though, you can still work the look in small ways. Specifically, we’re talking about the genius idea of using mugs as planters, as seen in Amanda Montell’s house tour (and the photo below).
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Glitter#Tiktok
thespruce.com

20 Unique DIY Plant Stand Ideas

You can bring a dose of tranquility into your home by adding a lush houseplant or two—and even dress up your leafy friend with a sleek (or rustic) plant stand. No matter how many houseplants you already have in your home, you might feel like you need more. Don’t worry, you don’t necessarily need a green thumb to keep them happy and healthy—just look for plants that fit your lifestyle. Display them beautifully with one of these fun DIY plant stands.
GARDENING
gardentherapy.ca

Quick & Easy DIY Christmas Ornaments to Dress Up Your Tree

Bust out the craft bin because we’re making ornaments! Christmas ornaments hold such a special place in my heart as they capture the memories of Christmas past. I love displaying them on my tree year after year. Check out some of my favourite DIY Christmas ornaments that you can make for yourself or as gifts this holiday season.
HOME & GARDEN
amazinginteriordesign.com

Bring More Colour Into Your Home with These DIY Tips

Have you ever been round a showroom, or flicked through a modern home interior magazine and found yourself bored? Your eyes glazing over all the white and beiges until it hypnotizes you?. We all have. Maybe you’ve stepped into your new rental home or student digs and rolled your eyes...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WATE

AR Workshop makes DIY ornaments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – AR Workshop is helping you create holiday décor while still having fun. Amy Thomas, owner of AR Workshop, stopped by to give us a one-on-one demonstration on D-I-Y ornaments. AR Workshop provides many classes for you and the family to get in on. Coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Santa Maria Times

Focus your spending & deck the halls with DIY decor

Decorating is one of the joys of the holiday season. Families often decorate together, and such traditions may include dressing the Christmas tree and hanging holiday lights around the house. A day spent making homemade ornaments is another great way to decorate and spend quality time together as a family...
HOME & GARDEN
People

Turn Your Cat's and Dog's Paw Prints Into Christmas Tree Ornaments with These DIY Clay Kits

The key to making any Christmas tree unique is to fill it with ornaments and decorations that carry special, personal meanings. Think pieces themed to your favorite shows or funny options that remind you of an inside joke. Even better, ornaments that relate to your family members will make your tree truly the heart of any home — and don't forget the four-legged member of your family.
PETS
KSN.com

DIY- Christmas Ornament Project with John Nicholas of Make ICT

We had such a great time at Make ICT today! John Nicholas, South Kansas Woodturners President and Member of Make ICT welcomed us in to learn to use the wood lathe and get a bit creative this holiday season. John is a pro and has been rounding wood for years....
LIFESTYLE
vivaglammagazine.com

6 Useful Tools for All of Your DIY Projects

There’s nothing quite like finding yourself in a hobby that makes you feel productive. If you’re a do-it-yourself enthusiast, you need your toolset that you can use for all kinds of projects around the house. You can use it to do some handy work like fixing the sink or tightening a loose screw. Your current toolbox may include regular tools like a screwdriver set, hammer, tape measure, a set of pliers, a set of wrenches, and a handsaw, for instance. Here’s a list of a few additional power tools that you will need for your DIY projects.
HOME & GARDEN
decorhint.com

Scandinavian Christmas Ornaments You Can Make or Buy

A collection of Scandinavian-style ornaments you’ll love making (or buying) and putting on your tree!. This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. Learn more here. Scandinavian style is minimalistic and simple but still so earthy and beautiful – think white walls, warm woods, hints of black, lots of greenery,...
LIFESTYLE
Earth 911

Green Your Holiday Décor With Upcycled Ornaments

Purchasing a fresh pack of pretty ornaments to adorn your holiday tree is indeed enticing. Before you reach for your wallet, wait. Perhaps you want to embark on a different approach for bedazzling your branches. From delightful homemade baubles to elaborate works of art, upcycled materials present an opportunity for a wide range of festive ornaments.
HOME & GARDEN
Engadget

Build and fly your own drone with this $24 DIY kit

Getting your hands on a brand new drone over the holidays is pretty exciting, especially with all the awesome models out there. But what’s more fun than flying a shiny new drone? Building one yourself, and you don’t need to be an engineer to create a custom design that really works, either.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Meet the newest DIY flatpack stool that takes only 4 steps to assemble without any tools or hardware!

Small stools can come in handy anywhere. From empty art studios to crowded offices, stools can make the simple difference between sitting on the floor and having a seat. They especially come in handy when they’re designed for easy assembly and storage. Developed by Alondra Elizalde, That Stool is a flatpack DIY small stool designed with easy assembly to provide a practical means of having a stool anywhere, at any time.
HOME & GARDEN
Democrat-Herald

Try these ornament DIYs from TikTok for last minute decorating

Need a fun craft for your kids or yourself this year? These ornament DIYs from TikTok will make your tree unique. 1. Make a rainbow ornament. The @colormadehappy TikTok is full of colorful DIYs, and this pastel rainbow ornament is perfect for Christmas. You can swap in any colors you want with this easy paint technique.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Create your own animated ornament with CircuitPython #QTPy @microcenter

A lovely build for the holidays on the Microcenter community:. With the holiday season in full swing, two things are sure to happen: 1) you’ll want to do more holiday DIY projects, and 2) you won’t have time to do holiday DIY projects. Thankfully, the NeoPixel Christmas ornament is a fantastic DIY project that won’t take long to put together. This is a simple project that requires minimal materials.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy