Visually Guided UGV for Autonomous Mobile Manipulation in Dynamic and Unstructured GPS Denied Environments

By Mohit Vohra, Laxmidhar Behera
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

A robotic solution for the unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to execute the highly complex task of object manipulation in an autonomous mode is presented. This paper primarily focuses on developing an autonomous robotic...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Error-Aware Imitation Learning from Teleoperation Data for Mobile Manipulation

Josiah Wong, Albert Tung, Andrey Kurenkov, Ajay Mandlekar, Li Fei-Fei, Silvio Savarese, Roberto Martín-Martín. In mobile manipulation (MM), robots can both navigate within and interact with their environment and are thus able to complete many more tasks than robots only capable of navigation or manipulation. In this work, we explore how to apply imitation learning (IL) to learn continuous visuo-motor policies for MM tasks. Much prior work has shown that IL can train visuo-motor policies for either manipulation or navigation domains, but few works have applied IL to the MM domain. Doing this is challenging for two reasons: on the data side, current interfaces make collecting high-quality human demonstrations difficult, and on the learning side, policies trained on limited data can suffer from covariate shift when deployed. To address these problems, we first propose Mobile Manipulation RoboTurk (MoMaRT), a novel teleoperation framework allowing simultaneous navigation and manipulation of mobile manipulators, and collect a first-of-its-kind large scale dataset in a realistic simulated kitchen setting. We then propose a learned error detection system to address the covariate shift by detecting when an agent is in a potential failure state. We train performant IL policies and error detectors from this data, and achieve over 45% task success rate and 85% error detection success rate across multiple multi-stage tasks when trained on expert data. Codebase, datasets, visualization, and more available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Autonomous Heavy-Duty Mobile Machinery: A Multidisciplinary Collaborative Challenge

Tyrone Machado, David Fassbender, Abdolreza Taheri, Daniel Eriksson, Himanshu Gupta, Amirmasoud Molaei, Paolo Forte, Prashant Rai, Reza Ghabcheloo, Saku Mäkinen, Achim Lilienthal, Henrik Andreasson, Marcus Geimer. Heavy-duty mobile machines (HDMMs) are a wide range of machinery used in diverse and critical application areas which are currently facing several issues like...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Curvature-guided dynamic scale networks for Multi-view Stereo

Multi-view stereo (MVS) is a crucial task for precise 3D reconstruction. Most recent studies tried to improve the performance of matching cost volume in MVS by designing aggregated 3D cost volumes and their regularization. This paper focuses on learning a robust feature extraction network to enhance the performance of matching costs without heavy computation in the other steps. In particular, we present a dynamic scale feature extraction network, namely, CDSFNet. It is composed of multiple novel convolution layers, each of which can select a proper patch scale for each pixel guided by the normal curvature of the image surface. As a result, CDFSNet can estimate the optimal patch scales to learn discriminative features for accurate matching computation between reference and source images. By combining the robust extracted features with an appropriate cost formulation strategy, our resulting MVS architecture can estimate depth maps more precisely. Extensive experiments showed that the proposed method outperforms other state-of-the-art methods on complex outdoor scenes. It significantly improves the completeness of reconstructed models. As a result, the method can process higher resolution inputs within faster run-time and lower memory than other MVS methods. Our source code is available at url{this https URL}.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Instabase adds deep learning to make sense of unstructured data

Whether they realize it or not, most enterprises are sitting on a mountain of priceless, yet untapped, data. Buried deep within PDFs, customer emails, and scanned documents is a trove of business intelligence and insights that often have the potential to inform critical business decisions – if only it can be extracted and harnessed, that is.
SOFTWARE
Data Center Knowledge

Unstructured Data Will Continue to Shape Data Management in 2022

Unstructured data continues to remake the data management landscape at a time when there not only is an unprecedented amount of data being generated, but it’s also being collected, stored, processed and analyzed in multiple places (on premises, in the cloud and at the edge) and moved between those environments. Enterprises are using videos, images, IoT sensor data, social media and similar information as foundations for much of the analytics, machine learning and business intelligence tasks they perform. It won’t be a surprise to see unstructured data continue to be a focus of enterprises’ data management efforts as we roll into 2022.
AMAZON
enplugged.com

A Useful Introduction to Mobile Cell Phone GPS Tracking Technologies

For very accurate cell phone tracking the best handsets are phones with GPS technology. This gives ultra accurate positioning because of the inclusion of AGPS (Assisted Global Positioning System). Assisted means that the cell phone’s location is fixed by it information relative to the gps network and also relative to the cell towers on land.
CELL PHONES
Technology
Cars
arxiv.org

StyleMC: Multi-Channel Based Fast Text-Guided Image Generation and Manipulation

Discovering meaningful directions in the latent space of GANs to manipulate semantic attributes typically requires large amounts of labeled data. Recent work aims to overcome this limitation by leveraging the power of Contrastive Language-Image Pre-training (CLIP), a joint text-image model. While promising, these methods require several hours of preprocessing or training to achieve the desired manipulations. In this paper, we present StyleMC, a fast and efficient method for text-driven image generation and manipulation. StyleMC uses a CLIP-based loss and an identity loss to manipulate images via a single text prompt without significantly affecting other attributes. Unlike prior work, StyleMC requires only a few seconds of training per text prompt to find stable global directions, does not require prompt engineering and can be used with any pre-trained StyleGAN2 model. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our method and compare it to state-of-the-art methods. Our code can be found at this http URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Globally Convergent Distributed Jacobi Scheme for Block-Structured Nonconvex Constrained Optimization Problems

Motivated by the increasing availability of high-performance parallel computing, we design a distributed parallel algorithm for linearly-coupled block-structured nonconvex constrained optimization problems. Our algorithm performs Jacobi-type proximal updates of the augmented Lagrangian function, requiring only local solutions of separable block nonlinear programming (NLP) problems. We provide a cheap and explicitly computable Lyapunov function that allows us to establish global and local sublinear convergence of our algorithm, its iteration complexity, as well as simple, practical and theoretically convergent rules for automatically tuning its parameters. This in contrast to existing algorithms for nonconvex constrained optimization based on the alternating direction method of multipliers that rely on at least one of the following: Gauss-Seidel or sequential updates, global solutions of NLP problems, non-computable Lyapunov functions, and hand-tuning of parameters. Numerical experiments showcase its advantages for large-scale problems, including the multi-period optimization of a 9000-bus AC optimal power flow test case over 168 time periods, solved on the Summit supercomputer using an open-source Julia code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DISTREAL: Distributed Resource-Aware Learning in Heterogeneous Systems

We study the problem of distributed training of neural networks (NNs) on devices with heterogeneous, limited, and time-varying availability of computational resources. We present an adaptive, resource-aware, on-device learning mechanism, DISTREAL, which is able to fully and efficiently utilize the available resources on devices in a distributed manner, increasing the convergence speed. This is achieved with a dropout mechanism that dynamically adjusts the computational complexity of training an NN by randomly dropping filters of convolutional layers of the model. Our main contribution is the introduction of a design space exploration (DSE) technique, which finds Pareto-optimal per-layer dropout vectors with respect to resource requirements and convergence speed of the training. Applying this technique, each device is able to dynamically select the dropout vector that fits its available resource without requiring any assistance from the server. We implement our solution in a federated learning (FL) system, where the availability of computational resources varies both between devices and over time, and show through extensive evaluation that we are able to significantly increase the convergence speed over the state of the art without compromising on the final accuracy.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Reinforcement Learning in Multiple Environments

Several recent works have been dedicated to unsupervised reinforcement learning in a single environment, in which a policy is first pre-trained with unsupervised interactions, and then fine-tuned towards the optimal policy for several downstream supervised tasks defined over the same environment. Along this line, we address the problem of unsupervised reinforcement learning in a class of multiple environments, in which the policy is pre-trained with interactions from the whole class, and then fine-tuned for several tasks in any environment of the class. Notably, the problem is inherently multi-objective as we can trade off the pre-training objective between environments in many ways. In this work, we foster an exploration strategy that is sensitive to the most adverse cases within the class. Hence, we cast the exploration problem as the maximization of the mean of a critical percentile of the state visitation entropy induced by the exploration strategy over the class of environments. Then, we present a policy gradient algorithm, $\alpha$MEPOL, to optimize the introduced objective through mediated interactions with the class. Finally, we empirically demonstrate the ability of the algorithm in learning to explore challenging classes of continuous environments and we show that reinforcement learning greatly benefits from the pre-trained exploration strategy w.r.t. learning from scratch.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Centralizing State-Values in Dueling Networks for Multi-Robot Reinforcement Learning Mapless Navigation

We study the problem of multi-robot mapless navigation in the popular Centralized Training and Decentralized Execution (CTDE) paradigm. This problem is challenging when each robot considers its path without explicitly sharing observations with other robots and can lead to non-stationary issues in Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL). The typical CTDE algorithm factorizes the joint action-value function into individual ones, to favor cooperation and achieve decentralized execution. Such factorization involves constraints (e.g., monotonicity) that limit the emergence of novel behaviors in an individual as each agent is trained starting from a joint action-value. In contrast, we propose a novel architecture for CTDE that uses a centralized state-value network to compute a joint state-value, which is used to inject global state information in the value-based updates of the agents. Consequently, each model computes its gradient update for the weights, considering the overall state of the environment. Our idea follows the insights of Dueling Networks as a separate estimation of the joint state-value has both the advantage of improving sample efficiency, while providing each robot information whether the global state is (or is not) valuable. Experiments in a robotic navigation task with 2 4, and 8 robots, confirm the superior performance of our approach over prior CTDE methods (e.g., VDN, QMIX).
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

A Static Analyzer for Detecting Tensor Shape Errors in Deep Neural Network Training Code

We present an automatic static analyzer PyTea that detects tensor-shape errors in PyTorch code. The tensor-shape error is critical in the deep neural net code; much of the training cost and intermediate results are to be lost once a tensor shape mismatch occurs in the midst of the training phase. Given the input PyTorch source, PyTea statically traces every possible execution path, collects tensor shape constraints required by the tensor operation sequence of the path, and decides if the constraints are unsatisfiable (hence a shape error can occur). PyTea's scalability and precision hinges on the characteristics of real-world PyTorch applications: the number of execution paths after PyTea's conservative pruning rarely explodes and loops are simple enough to be circumscribed by our symbolic abstraction. We tested PyTea against the projects in the official PyTorch repository and some tensor-error code questioned in the StackOverflow. PyTea successfully detects tensor shape errors in these codes, each within a few seconds.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Improved YOLOv5 network for real-time multi-scale traffic sign detection

Traffic sign detection is a challenging task for the unmanned driving system, especially for the detection of multi-scale targets and the real-time problem of detection. In the traffic sign detection process, the scale of the targets changes greatly, which will have a certain impact on the detection accuracy. Feature pyramid is widely used to solve this problem but it might break the feature consistency across different scales of traffic signs. Moreover, in practical application, it is difficult for common methods to improve the detection accuracy of multi-scale traffic signs while ensuring real-time detection. In this paper, we propose an improved feature pyramid model, named AF-FPN, which utilizes the adaptive attention module (AAM) and feature enhancement module (FEM) to reduce the information loss in the process of feature map generation and enhance the representation ability of the feature pyramid. We replaced the original feature pyramid network in YOLOv5 with AF-FPN, which improves the detection performance for multi-scale targets of the YOLOv5 network under the premise of ensuring real-time detection. Furthermore, a new automatic learning data augmentation method is proposed to enrich the dataset and improve the robustness of the model to make it more suitable for practical scenarios. Extensive experimental results on the Tsinghua-Tencent 100K (TT100K) dataset demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed method when compared with several state-of-the-art methods.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

