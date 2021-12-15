Visually Guided UGV for Autonomous Mobile Manipulation in Dynamic and Unstructured GPS Denied Environments

Josiah Wong, Albert Tung, Andrey Kurenkov, Ajay Mandlekar, Li Fei-Fei, Silvio Savarese, Roberto Martín-Martín. In mobile manipulation (MM), robots can both navigate within and interact with their environment and are thus able to complete many more tasks than robots only capable of navigation or manipulation. In this work, we explore how to apply imitation learning (IL) to learn continuous visuo-motor policies for MM tasks. Much prior work has shown that IL can train visuo-motor policies for either manipulation or navigation domains, but few works have applied IL to the MM domain. Doing this is challenging for two reasons: on the data side, current interfaces make collecting high-quality human demonstrations difficult, and on the learning side, policies trained on limited data can suffer from covariate shift when deployed. To address these problems, we first propose Mobile Manipulation RoboTurk (MoMaRT), a novel teleoperation framework allowing simultaneous navigation and manipulation of mobile manipulators, and collect a first-of-its-kind large scale dataset in a realistic simulated kitchen setting. We then propose a learned error detection system to address the covariate shift by detecting when an agent is in a potential failure state. We train performant IL policies and error detectors from this data, and achieve over 45% task success rate and 85% error detection success rate across multiple multi-stage tasks when trained on expert data. Codebase, datasets, visualization, and more available at this https URL.
